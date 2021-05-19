Krystal Klean Announces Acquisition of Reflections Window & Pressure Washing and Spray-Wash

The move comes after Krystal Klean joined forces with FLEETWASH on June 1, 2019. The organization leverages the significant reach and shared operational efficiencies to acquire and grow niche or smaller building care and cleaning companies throughout the United States.

"Reflections is one of the most trusted window cleaning and pressure washing companies in Jacksonville - with more than 300 positive reviews and a 5 star rating. Spray-Wash has an extensive reach in the Tallahassee area and with a shared vision we are looking forward to helping grow both of these organizations," said Krystal Klean's Jeremy Morgan.

There will be no change for existing customers to either business and key personnel will remain with each company.

"If you have a cleaning or coating business with annual revenues between $2M and $200M we'd like to talk," said Mr. Morgan. "Come join the FLEETWASH family."

About Krystal Klean

Krystal Klean is the Southeast United States leading building care company. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Krystal Klean is a subsidiary of FLEETWASH and offers a full range of painting, pressure washing, sealing and coating, window cleaning, and waterproofing services. With more than 90 team members and a fleet of specialized equipment, Krystal Klean is equipped to service any type of building. For more information visit https://www.krystalklean.com.

SOURCE Krystal Klean