Krystal launches All-You-Can-Eat Krystals and Fries for $5.99

The company has recently invested in improving the way it cooks this signature product, making it hotter and fresher, and invites customers to experience even more of this iconic flavor with an industry first, All-You-Can-Eat offer. The All-You-Can-Eat promotion was originally rolled out in Montgomery, Alabama, where the impact on sales was immediate, according to Macaluso.

"Since rolling out the new limited time offer, the overwhelming response from customers has been excitement and even disbelief at this great deal," Macaluso said.

All-You-Can-Eat Krystals and Fries are served from 6 a.m. to closing at participating restaurants while supplies last. Krystal is also offering its new Sprite Slushies in Lemonade, Grape and Fruit Punch at a promotional price point of $1 at all restaurants until September 23 while supplies last.

The South's oldest fast-food brand, Krystal was recently selected to USA Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List.

About The Krystal Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today's 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List. Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at over 340 restaurants in 10 states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 7,500 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Mansfield, APR

The Tombras Group

+1 (865) 599.9968

lmansfield@tombras.com

SOURCE The Krystal Company

Related Links

https://krystal.com

