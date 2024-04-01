KRYSTAL LAUNCHES KRYSTAL FLAVORED PROTEIN POWDER LINE

Bulk up your workout with the iconic flavor of Krystal – minus the calories

ATLANTA, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal , the original quick-service restaurant chain of the South, is sharing the scoop on the upcoming extension to its product line: Krystal-flavored premium whey protein powder! The new retail offering promises to blend the nostalgic flavors of Krystal with the nutritional benefits of high-quality whey protein, catering to the tastes and health needs of its fans. The lineup boasts an array of Krystal icons including the OG Krystal, Cheese Krystal, Bacon Cheese Krystal, and Chili Cheese Pup.

"As the summer season approaches, we understand the importance of staying in shape while also indulging in the tastes you love," said Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants. "Our new whey protein power line is designed to help our guests achieve their fitness goals without sacrificing their cravings for Krystal."

Krystal wants its fans to get in on the pump! Members of Club Krystal will receive a survey to decide which flavor they would like to see hit the shelves first. And of course, it wouldn't be Krystal unless fans were given a little treat for their time, so post-survey, participants will unlock a code that is valid for a free Krystal, Cheese Krystal, Bacon Cheese Krystal or Chili Cheese Pup with any $10 purchase on Krystal.com or the Krystal mobile app.

