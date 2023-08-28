Krystal Set For Growth With Strategic Refranchising Program

On the path to 500 locations across the U.S., iconic hamburger restaurant announces bold new plan

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is unveiling a strategic refranchising initiative aimed at propelling the expansion of its brand presence. The program involves offering existing company-owned locations in markets previously unavailable for franchising, with a targeted focus on attracting established multi-unit operators who possess a proven track record and a desire to acquire a successful portfolio of existing restaurants and continue to build the market with new locations. This strategic move aligns with Krystal's ambition to amplify its footprint across the United States, transitioning from the current 300 locations to an impressive 500 within the next three to four years.

Krystal's refranchising program is designed to foster collaboration with accomplished multi-unit operators who are eager to extend their influence across the nation. By leveraging the expertise and experience of these operators, Krystal seeks to rapidly advance the development of its brand, reaching new heights of success. This initiative will not only invigorate the brand's presence but also create mutually beneficial partnerships that drive growth and innovation.

"Our refranchising program represents an exciting opportunity for Krystal and both new and existing franchisees," said Krystal's Chief Development Officer, Michael Casey. "We are inviting proven multi-unit operators to join us in our mission to expand Krystal's footprint and bring our beloved brand and offerings to even more communities across the U.S."

Krystal's refranchising program falls within the broader growth strategy of its parent company, SPB Hospitality. This growth plan encompasses multiple franchised concepts, including Old Chicago and Logan's Steakhouse. While Krystal takes the lead in launching this strategic endeavor, SPB Hospitality encourages multi-unit operators with an interest in any of these concepts to explore the potential for fruitful partnerships.

If you're interested in acquiring corporate locations, please contact Melissa Hodge at [email protected]. To learn more about Krystal franchising, visit https://krystalfranchising.com.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they've never been afraid to innovate. Krystal is part of SPB Hospitality brands.

For more information, visit krystal.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

