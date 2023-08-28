Krystal Set For Growth With Strategic Refranchising Program

News provided by

Krystal Restaurants, LLC

28 Aug, 2023, 08:43 ET

On the path to 500 locations across the U.S., iconic hamburger restaurant announces bold new plan

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is unveiling a strategic refranchising initiative aimed at propelling the expansion of its brand presence. The program involves offering existing company-owned locations in markets previously unavailable for franchising, with a targeted focus on attracting established multi-unit operators who possess a proven track record and a desire to acquire a successful portfolio of existing restaurants and continue to build the market with new locations. This strategic move aligns with Krystal's ambition to amplify its footprint across the United States, transitioning from the current 300 locations to an impressive 500 within the next three to four years.

Krystal's refranchising program is designed to foster collaboration with accomplished multi-unit operators who are eager to extend their influence across the nation. By leveraging the expertise and experience of these operators, Krystal seeks to rapidly advance the development of its brand, reaching new heights of success. This initiative will not only invigorate the brand's presence but also create mutually beneficial partnerships that drive growth and innovation.

"Our refranchising program represents an exciting opportunity for Krystal and both new and existing franchisees," said Krystal's Chief Development Officer, Michael Casey. "We are inviting proven multi-unit operators to join us in our mission to expand Krystal's footprint and bring our beloved brand and offerings to even more communities across the U.S."

Krystal's refranchising program falls within the broader growth strategy of its parent company, SPB Hospitality. This growth plan encompasses multiple franchised concepts, including Old Chicago and Logan's Steakhouse. While Krystal takes the lead in launching this strategic endeavor, SPB Hospitality encourages multi-unit operators with an interest in any of these concepts to explore the potential for fruitful partnerships.

If you're interested in acquiring corporate locations, please contact Melissa Hodge at [email protected]. To learn more about Krystal franchising, visit https://krystalfranchising.com.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they've never been afraid to innovate. Krystal is part of SPB Hospitality brands.  

For more information, visit krystal.com or follow on FacebookInstagram, and X

SOURCE Krystal Restaurants, LLC

Also from this source

Krystal Voted Best Late-Night Fast Food

Side Chiks Are Set To Be The Most Outstanding Players of March Brackets During Krystal's Side Chik Mania

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.