Krystal to open first franchise in Puerto Rico

ATLANTA, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal, the original home of the slider of the South, is entering new territories outside of the contiguous United States and recently announced its first international franchise-owned restaurant in Puerto Rico.

The first Krystal restaurant in Puerto Rico, scheduled to open this summer, will be located at The Outlet 66 Mall in Canovanas.

Krystal Restaurants LLC has selected Caribbean Cattle LLC, headed by entrepreneur Justin Tirri, as the franchise operator on the island and the deal is to continue to grow and increase the brand's footprint in Puerto Rico.

The restaurants will feature the brand's new design and service format.

"Our teams have been hard at work to keep us on track for our aggressive expansion plans. It's incredibly exciting to see their efforts come to fruition, especially in our first international endeavors," said Thomas Stager, President for Krystal Restaurants LLC. "We are proud to bring our unique flavors and highly crave able menu offerings to individuals outside of the U.S. and to welcome new partners, such as Caribbean Cattle LLC., to our organization. We are looking forward to growing with them and building our presence in new markets."

The Puerto Rico restaurants will feature Krystal's iconic square burgers, appetizing snacks and sides, handspun shakes, and other favorites that have made the brand popular.

Tirri is the owner and operator of a major indoor outlet shopping and family entertainment center in Puerto Rico and proprietor of several restaurants.

"We wanted to bring a different concept to Puerto Rico, we found in Krystal a unique product for the whole family to enjoy. We are very happy to add Krystal to our business portfolio and we know that the potential for locations in Puerto Rico is infinite. Our team led by Daniel Santiago, Luis Albino and other industry experts will be responsible for having one of the best franchises in the chain," said Tirri.

In addition to Puerto Rico, the company also plans to open more than seven other locations in the coming year.

Krystal continues to look for additional franchise partners for territory expansion. For franchising opportunity and new territory expansion information contact [email protected].

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they've never been afraid to innovate.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List.

SOURCE Krystal Restaurants, LLC