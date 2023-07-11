Krystal Walter Expanding Matchmaking Services to the U.S.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada-based matchmaker, Krystal Walter, is one of the most successful matchmakers in North America since 2012. After 10 years of successfully matching singles, Krystal Walter is expanding her services to the United States to continue her personalized approach of dating. There will be three new locations in New York City, Seattle and Los Angeles.

The dating world can be confusing and intimidating, and Krystal Walter Matchmaking believes everyone deserves help in their journey to find a partner. Their extensive data base allows for matches to be found in all major cities across the U.S. and Canada, giving clients the highest quality of matches. Krystal Walter Matchmaking offers three different membership options to choose from, all including unlimited matches for two years and the option to freeze your membership at any time. 

The company is thrilled to be able to bring their expertise to the U.S. and cannot wait for a new demographic to experience Krystal Walter's Matchmaking's customized approach to dating.

"I'm so excited to expand my services to the states. I look forward to all the opportunities to meet new people and help them on their journey to meeting their next partner," said Krystal Walter, Founder of Krystal Walter Matchmaking.

More About Krystal Walter

Krystal Walter establishes herself as one of the top professional matchmakers. Krystal is single-handedly eliminating endless swiping on dating apps, stale conversations and awkward encounters by utilizing in-depth consultations and assessments to create a fusion of interests, values and long-term goals with a potential life-partner. She is committed to breaking the stigma of online dating and encouraging singles to step out of their comfort zones to try this authentic experience.

