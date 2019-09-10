Krystal welcomes new franchisee and expands Arkansas footprint

"We're delighted to welcome Andy and Junior to the Krystal family," said Macaluso. "Their depth and breadth of QSR experience combined with their established presence in the Jonesboro market make them ideal partners to build the Krystal brand in Arkansas."

Patel and Das, who have a combined 49 years of restaurant experience, are leveraging their nearly 20-year relationship with Jonesboro-based Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development to select the location for the new, state-of-the-art Krystal restaurant, which is scheduled to open in early 2020.

Architecturally, the restaurant will feature an expanded kitchen and facilities layout that maximizes efficiency and employee awareness. Design elements will include a vibrant color package highlighting the Krystal name in red, a heritage color for the brand, as well as local community graphics. The new prototype will be square like Krystal's famous burgers and is expected to add 75 jobs in Jonesboro.

"Krystal has the potential to turn the little square burger into a disruption in the QSR industry. The brand is iconic and nostalgic," said Patel, who recalls late-night snack runs and lunch cravings for warm Krystal Chiks with pickles, extra mayo and Tabasco sauce. "What can we say? We love Krystals."

The Jonesboro location will be Krystal's second restaurant in Arkansas, in addition to its West Memphis store. The previous Jonesboro location closed in 2002.

About The Krystal Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today's 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List. Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at over 340 restaurants in nine states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 7,500 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Mansfield, APR

The Tombras Group

+1 (865) 599.9968

lmansfield@tombras.com

SOURCE The Krystal Company

Related Links

https://krystal.com

