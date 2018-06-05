Krystn Gull of Burns & McDonnell Receives Two Top Honors from the Association of Proposal Management Professionals

Gull received the recognitions because of her efforts as a thought leader who has dedicated her career to promoting and advancing the professional standards advocated by APMP as well as longstanding leadership in multiple APMP chapters. One of her most recent accomplishments is building the international Chapter Liaison Committee into a positive contributing APMP group.

"Krystn has helped develop our pursuit process at Burns & McDonnell to a whole new level of excellence," says Melissa Lavin, Director of Corporate Marketing for Burns & McDonnell. "She created a suite of training modules that have helped all our practice groups and regional offices sharpen their processes, helping them focus on the right positioning and messages as we pursue increasingly more complex projects. Krystn has also been instrumental in leading strategic must-win pursuits companywide. We extend our congratulations on these well-deserved recognitions."

"Krystn has brought a whole new level of focus and preparation to our business development efforts in California so we're thrilled to see her contributions to APMP being recognized," says Renita Mollman, vice president and general manager of the California region for Burns & McDonnell.

"The two APMP awards celebrate a deep commitment to professionalism in our industry," says Rick Harris, executive director of APMP. "When our industry looks at what it can become, it clearly has a future with professionals like Krystn stepping forward. Both awards are high APMP achievements and Krystn earned them both through hard work in her company, chapter and industry," he said.

APMP is the worldwide authority for professionals dedicated to the process of winning business through proposals, bids, tenders, and presentations. APMP promotes the professional growth of its members by advancing the arts, sciences, and technologies of winning business and has more than 8,200 members globally.

