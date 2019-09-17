Kryton International Adds Wireless Real-Time Concrete Monitoring to its Smart Concrete® Product Offering through a Partial Acquisition of Sensohive Technologies ApS of Denmark

VANCOUVER, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Kryton International Inc., a world leader in innovative concrete technology, today announced the company has acquired a 30 percent interest in Sensohive Technologies ApS of Odense, Denmark. The acquisition makes Kryton Sensohive's largest shareholder. Kryton will also be the exclusive North American distributor of Sensohive's award-winning Maturix™ technology, which uses advanced sensors and software enabling contractors and engineers to wirelessly monitor the concrete hardening process in real time from virtually any internet-connected device.

"Sensohive's Maturix™ technology represents a significant leap forward in construction efficiency and productivity," said Kryton's President and CEO, Kari Yuers. "The ability to monitor concrete strength in real time from remote locations helps expedite faster construction schedules, optimizing efficiencies, reducing costs and improving safety."

"This acquisition is consistent with Kryton's goal of helping contractors build faster and smarter through innovation. It's also an important addition to our Smart Concrete® brand," she added.

"We are very excited to be partnering with a global brand like Kryton," said Sensohive Technologies CEO Casper Harlev. "Kryton has a long history of success and a well-earned reputation for quality and trust in the global construction industry. We value their substantial experience in bringing innovative and valuable technologies to the concrete construction market."

Real-time monitoring of structures is an evolving field in the construction industry made possible through the rapidly expanding Internet of Things (IoT) – the interconnected digital network allowing everyday objects to be embedded with electronics collecting and sharing data. Maturix™ technology runs on the Sigfox 0G network, the world's largest IoT network covering 1 billion people in 65 countries. Sigfox's long-range and low-power demand network allows Sensohive's sensor batteries to last for up to 10 years. No other concrete sensor can claim such a long life, reliability, reusability and be completely wireless.

"It is through the association of major players such as Kryton, Sensohive and Sigfox, each an expert and disruptor in their field, that the real digital transformation will take place in the construction sector," added Raouti Chehih, Chief Adoption Officer at Sigfox. "We are extremely proud to see the winner of our Best Global Star award 2018 grow so quickly in the market."

Conventional single-use concrete sensors on the market today collect data through Bluetooth NFC transmitted to a phone or device or through a wireless gateway. This typically requires a person to visit the jobsite and be near the sensor to take the Bluetooth reading and send updates.

Maturix™ uses thermocouples and reusable temperature sensors providing real-time connectivity and remote monitoring of concrete maturity and strength. Data is automatically collected every ten minutes and transmitted wirelessly to the cloud with information available in various report formats.

Sensohive's wireless sensors have been used in numerous European construction projects including major projects built by PASCHAL GmbH, VolkerWessels, Heidelberg Cement, NCC, Skanska and Kruse Smith, among others.

"PASCHAL has been in the construction business for more than 50 years, and we have a strong focus to support and enable the digital transformation in our industry. We believe Maturix ™ is the right way to digitalize and improve all processes around curing concrete. We have already seen significant changes and improvements with our customers and believe there is a lot more to gain in the future," says Michael Stoevelbaek, CEO at PASCHAL-Werk G. Maier GmbH, located in Steinach, Germany.

With the advent of smart buildings and smart cities, planners, designers and engineers are now taking an evidence-based approach to urban design and construction, which this type of technology can provide.

"Smart buildings are not going to be built without smart sensors," points out Yuers. "And any major structure or project being built today starts with concrete."

ABOUT KRYTON

Kryton International Inc. is the inventor of the crystalline waterproofing admixture and has been waterproofing concrete structures with its proprietary Krystol® technology since 1973. It has won awards for innovation, manufacturing, entrepreneurship and for being a best place to work. In 2017, Kryton acquired Cementec Industries and is now distributing Hard-Cem®, an integral (not surface applied) concrete hardener for increased abrasive and erosive wear resistance of ready-mix concrete, precast concrete, and shotcrete. Kryton is now the only manufacturer of Silica Fume products in Western Canada. It is an active member of the American Concrete Institute, International Concrete Repair Institute, American Shotcrete Association and many other thought-leading organizations. Kryton exports its products to over 50 countries.

More info about Kryton:

www.kryton.com

info@kryton.com

1-800-267-8280

ABOUT SENSOHIVE

Sensohive ApS, Odense, Denmark is an IoT technology company founded in 2015. Focused on digitalizing the construction industry, Sensohive launched their first end-to-end solution Maturix™ two years ago. Through data gathered by sensors within the concrete, Sensohive brings data-driven decisions and process optimization to the industry. The combination of IoT, durable hardware, and user-friendly software makes for simple, yet powerful tools to boost efficiency and automate many of the manual processes surrounding concrete.

More info about Sensohive: www.sensohive.com

