KSA Facilities Management (FM) Markets, 2018-2019 & 2025 - Large Construction Projects and Focus on Non-oil Sectors Present Growth Opportunities

This study provides a detailed insight into the FM market in Saudi Arabia and also presents a forecast for the 2018-2025 period.

With rapid advances in AI and cloud technology, the global facilities management (FM) market has transformed significantly in recent years

In order to cope with this transformation, the market is witnessing various mergers and acquisitions. The single services or services in bundles traditionally offered by FM companies have now been replaced by the more comprehensive integrated facility management (IFM) services. Compared to bundled services, IFM is more strategic and can offer multiple services within a single contract. IFM streamlines business operations and allows companies to focus on the more important business issues, thereby improving overall business performance and effectively reducing costs.



More than 50% of services in the global FM market are outsourced, out of which more than 11% involve IFM

The global FM market is also witnessing an increasing demand for value-added services. From superior customer service to delivering sustainable solutions, FM providers are expected to integrate value-added services in order to offer positive and long-lasting solutions to businesses. Leveraging modern technologies and energy-efficient solutions, the top FM companies have been able to provide such value-added services to customers.



The rapidly growing FM market in the Middle East is poised to become the fastest-growing regional FM market by 2025. The market is primarily driven by booming construction activity and the rapid progress of multiple mega- and giga-projects related to economic cities, transport, housing, education, healthcare, and hospitality, amongst others. Currently, the FM market in the Middle East is dominated by in-house and other outsourced services, with IFM adoption slowly gaining traction in recent years.



Saudi Arabia is the largest FM market in the Gulf region, accounting for more than 55% of the regional FM market

Saudi Arabia's FM market is primarily dominated by domestic FM companies, with the top 5 companies accounting for a market share of more than 32% as of 2018. In sync with Saudi Vision 2030, the country is adhering to sustainable practices and moving towards a greener economy. This trend is bound to create a shift in the FM market, with services such as energy management being increasingly offered. There is also a growing demand for outsourced FM services in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, companies are increasingly favouring integrated and bundled services, whereas single services are prevalent mostly to provide soft FM services to customers.



FM companies in Saudi Arabia still lag behind in leveraging modern technologies, as there is limited technology penetration in the overall FM market. However, given the growing demand for energy management in the form of building automation systems, HVAC solutions, lighting controls, renewable solutions, and security, amongst others, FM providers are bound to invest in advanced technology and offer sustainable solutions to customers going forward.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? If so, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What will be the hotspots for the facilities management market in the next 7 years?

What are the key growth opportunities presented by the facilities management market in Saudi Arabia ?

? Are the existing products/services meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?

Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Scope and Definition

Market Definition

Market Definition by Service

Market Definition by Service Delivery

Market Segmentation by Vertical

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation by Type of Service

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total FM Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends-Total FM Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast-Base Case Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion-Base Case Scenario

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Scenario

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical

Percent Revenue by Service Delivery

Percent Revenue Discussion by Service Delivery

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total FM Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-Large Construction Projects and Focus on Non-oil sectors

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Hard Services Segment Analysis

Hard Services Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

8. Soft Services Segment Analysis

Soft Services Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

10. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Companies in Others

List of Exhibits

