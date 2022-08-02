KSA Fitness Equipment Market to Grow at 18.7% Annually

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "KSA Fitness Equipment Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by the growing demand of advanced fitness equipment by fitness clubs and government initiative to launch women centric fitness centres" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

KSA Fitness Equipment Market Overview and Size

KSA fitness equipment market expanded with a CAGR of ~13.7% in between 2016 and 2021 with considerable expansion in commercial fitness centers in which popular fitness centers and women centric fitness club dominated the market. Government initiatives to launch women centric fitness centers in 2017 along with "Your Home, Your Gym" and "Quality of Life" campaigns to improve physical conditions of people coupled with rising health concerns such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle, inclination of consumers to undertake online fitness sessions to enjoy exercising in the comfort of their homes are the major determinants to drive the growth of fitness equipment industry.

Surging demand of fitness equipment suitable for home/residential purposes post COVID-19 is also contributing in the growth of fitness equipment market.

KSA Fitness Equipment Market Future Outlook and Projections

The fitness equipment market is expected to expand at a five-year CAGR of ~18.7% in between 2021 and 2026 on the basis of revenue generated. It is anticipated that fitness equipment industry will grow at a substantial rate owing to factors such as the rising health concerns among population suffering from non-communicable diseases namely, obesity and chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle, establishment of organized fitness centers with diversified services along with various government initiatives such as "Quality of Life" and "Your Home, Your Gym campaign" to encourage people to regularly engage themselves in physical and fitness activities.

Coupled with that, determinants such as the launch and expansion of nearly 163 hotel and resort projects such as Hyatt and Radisson by the end of 2030 as envisaged, will also contribute in the increased demand of fitness equipment at these facilities.

The market is poised to gain significant traction with the rise in the number of women centric health clubs and fitness centers incorporating advanced equipment catering to the changing health patterns and consumer demands. On the other hand, high set up or installation cost of devices or equipment and rising demand for resale of used fitness equipment for saving cost are estimated to obstruct the market's growth within the above-mentioned forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in KSA Fitness Equipment Industry:

KSA Fitness Equipment Market

By Type of End User

Private Sports Centers & Health Clubs

Commercial Fitness Centers & Health Clubs

Home

Office & Hotels

Universities

By Foreign and Domestic Manufacturing

Domestic

Foreign

By Type of Customer

Business Entities (B2B)

Private Individuals (B2C)

KSA Fitness Equipment Industry Players/Ecosystem:

Manufacturers

Distributors

Importers

Retailers

Commercial Fitness Centers

Private Fitness Centers

Hotels & Resorts

Associations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Socio Demographic and Economic Landscape of KSA

3. KSA Fitness Equipment Market Overview

4. KSA Fitness Equipment Industry Overview

5. KSA Fitness Equipment Market Size on the basis of Revenue, 2016-2021

6. KSA Fitness Equipment Market Segmentation, 2021

7. Industry Analysis

8. Competitive Landscape of KSA Fitness Equipment Market

9. Demand Side: End User Analysis

10. Future Outlook and Projections of KSA Fitness Equipment Market on the basis of Revenue, 2021-2026E

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned

Cybex

Precor

Assault Fitness

Life Fitness

Sci Fit

Sports Art

Total Gym

Life Span

Nordic Track

Bow Flex

Delta Fitness

K.A.A.S Group

Wellness First

HealthLines Fitness Equipment

Athleco

SPORTA

Fit One

Fitness Lines

Pro Fit

Top Level Co

Zaina International

Reza

Alesayi

Drake & Scull

Weatherford

Modern Scientific and Electronic Corporation

Sun & Sand Sports

U- Mark Sport

Active Fitness Store

Sports World

El Faleh

Commercial Fitness Centers

Fitness Time

Diva Fitness

Arena

Gold's Gym

Nu Yu Fitness

Studio Fifty Five

Private Fitness Centers

EMAAR Saudi Arabia

Alaqeeq Holding

Aramco

Bupa Arabia

Al Fanar

RTCC

Astra Construction

Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts

Melissa Hotel

Holiday Inn

Four Points by Sheraton

The Ritz Carlton

Marriott

Novotel

Crowne Plaza

Ministry of Industry and Commerce

Ministry of Sport

Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3em5ug

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets