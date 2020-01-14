KSA Ranks Fifth Globally and First in Arab World for Humanitarian Aid Provision

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reached the fifth position in the world and is first in the Arab world in providing humanitarian assistance, according to statistics published yesterday on the United Nations Financial Tracking Platform (FTS). The Kingdom's global assistance amounted to USD 1,281,000,000, which represents 5.5% of the total amount of humanitarian aid provided worldwide.

The Kingdom also topped the list of donors to Yemen at USD 1,216,000,000, an amount which represents 31.3% of the total aid provided to the Yemen in 2019.

Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on this remarkable achievement. Dr. Al Rabeeah affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been able to provide such extensive humanitarian support to those in need thanks to the ongoing commitment by the Kingdom's leadership to alleviating suffering around the world. He added that Islamic values dictate such generosity, and that the leadership reflects these values in their commitment to supporting people in need worldwide.

KSrelief registers, documents and maintains full details about the Kingdom's humanitarian assistance and funding on the UN's Financial Tracking System (FTS) coordinating with all relevant authorities to ensure that all aid is documented and reported in a timely manner to achieve full transparency.

SOURCE King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre