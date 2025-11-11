Ksaok Digital Asset Center Launches Global Green Strategy with Carbon-Neutral Data Centers

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital asset platform Ksaok Digital Asset Center today announced that all of its primary global data centers have officially achieved carbon-neutral operations, marking a key step in its long-term sustainability roadmap.

In parallel, the company unveiled its new initiative, the Green Execution Strategy, designed to drive sustainable finance innovation through renewable energy integration, carbon credit systems, and ESG-based analytics.

This achievement positions Ksaok Digital Asset Center among the world's first digital asset platforms to realize an end-to-end green trading infrastructure, reinforcing its commitment to environmental responsibility and corporate sustainability.

Building Low-Carbon Infrastructure with Renewable Energy

Ksaok Digital Asset Center announced that its major data centers in London, Singapore, Frankfurt, and Warsaw are now powered entirely by 100 percent renewable energy, verified through third-party certification systems such as REC and I-REC.

The platform's adoption of high-efficiency computing architectures, optimized cooling systems, and low-power server deployments has improved its overall Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) to below 1.15, significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

To further enhance energy resilience, Ksaok is collaborating with renewable energy providers and regional energy authorities to establish long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), ensuring a balanced and sustainable energy supply for its infrastructure.

The "Green Execution Strategy": A Sustainable Trading Framework

At the heart of Ksaok's sustainability commitment lies the Green Execution Strategy, a comprehensive framework that embeds environmental responsibility into trading infrastructure and market operations.

The initiative includes three key modules:

Carbon Credit Integration System — Automatically measures and offsets carbon emissions generated by platform operations during trade execution and clearing.

— Automatically measures and offsets carbon emissions generated by platform operations during trade execution and clearing. ESG Analytics Dashboard — Provides institutional clients with real-time data visualization for carbon impact and ESG investment metrics, enabling sustainable portfolio management.

— Provides institutional clients with real-time data visualization for carbon impact and ESG investment metrics, enabling sustainable portfolio management. Sustainability Reporting Framework — Publishes periodic sustainability reports in alignment with TCFD, SASB, and EU ESG disclosure standards to promote transparency and accountability.

Through this framework, Ksaok Digital Asset Center empowers institutions and investors to incorporate sustainability metrics into trading and investment decisions, accelerating the growth of green finance.

ESG Technology and Responsible Finance Strategy

According to Ksaok Digital Asset Center, the development of its green infrastructure and ESG data systems is not only an environmental commitment but also a strategic pillar of its long-term vision.

By combining renewable energy sourcing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain-based traceability, Ksaok ensures end-to-end transparency in energy usage and sustainability audits — providing trusted data to both regulators and investors.

This initiative aligns with Ksaok's broader mission to build a secure, transparent, and responsible digital financial ecosystem, transitioning from a high-performance trading platform to a sustainable market infrastructure provider.

About Ksaok Digital Asset Center

Ksaok Digital Asset Center is a global financial technology platform dedicated to digital asset trading and infrastructure innovation. Focused on technology, security, and social responsibility, the company provides efficient, compliant, and intelligent trading solutions for institutions and retail users worldwide.

Through its Green Execution Strategy, Ksaok leads the transformation of digital finance toward a low-carbon, transparent, and sustainable future.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/sMysj_XNWqY (embedded video)

