kSARIA Acquires Charles E. Gillman Company

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- kSARIA Corporation ("kSARIA" or the "Company"), a leading producer and supplier of mission-critical connectivity solutions for the aerospace and defense end markets and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, today announced that it has acquired Charles E. Gillman Company ("Gillman"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Rio Rico, Arizona, with additional operations in Nogales, Mexico, Gillman is an ISO9100-registered manufacturer of high-reliability electrical cables and harnesses for military ground vehicles and other ruggedized applications. Since 1958, Gillman has served original equipment manufacturers nationwide with excellence in design engineering, prototype fabrication, production, and testing. Gillman's product capabilities include highly customized electrical cable assemblies and complex multi-branch wire harnesses that can withstand severe operating conditions, in a wide variety of high-reliability applications in the military, medical, and transportation marketplaces.

Anthony J. Christopher, kSARIA's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Acquiring Gillman further enhances our high-reliability connectivity product portfolio while also adding a state-of-the-art manufacturing presence in Mexico. Gillman's highly tenured presence in military vehicle applications complements kSARIA's strength in aerospace, naval, and battlefield solutions. Together, our expanded production and engineering capabilities will allow us to better serve our customers."

Grant Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said: "We are pleased that kSARIA is building on its recent success with its third acquisition since our investment in the Company in 2018. kSARIA has continued to deliver strong performance and has rapidly expanded its platform of mission critical interconnect solutions for the aerospace and defense markets. The acquisition of Gillman accelerates this momentum, and we look forward to continuing to support kSARIA as it implements its organic and acquisition growth strategy."

Alan Gillman, President of Gillman, said: "Gillman has a 65-year history of manufacturing excellence and providing innovative solutions to our customers. We have extensive industry expertise that has enabled us to forge deep-rooted and invaluable relationships with major OEMs and manufacturers. We are excited to contribute to the success of kSARIA in partnership with the management team and Behrman Capital."

About kSARIA

kSARIA, based in Hudson, Massachusetts, offers complete interconnect solutions for mission critical applications with unsurpassed quality and performance. kSARIA offers unmatched advantages for all aspects of Mil/Aero connectivity solutions from cable assembly design, fabrication, installation, training, and logistics management. Whether it is optical fiber, copper, RF or hybrid cable assemblies, kSARIA has the technology, expertise, and an end-to-end approach to optimize solutions for customers. For more information, please visit www.ksaria.com.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare Services, and Specialty Industrials. The firm has raised $4.1 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its seventh fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

