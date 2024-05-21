Ksenija Polla, CMP, CICE, Joins Talley as Director, International Development

Meetings & events industry veteran joins Talley to support its international growth plans.

MT. ROYAL, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talley, a 37-year-old, employee-owned, leading Association Management Company (AMC) and Professional Convention Organizer (PCO), announced today that Ksenija Polla has joined its team as its International Development Executive.

The announcement comes as Talley continues to grow in the international association and meeting management communities. Polla, a 27-year International Congress and Convention Management Association veteran, brings an unmatched set of experiences to drive engagement within these sectors.

"Having someone with Ksenija's expertise and experience join our team was a priority as we looked ahead at our strategic imperatives. Her unique skillset will enable us to increase our engagement within the international market, which we believe is a high-potential growth area for our business. I could not be more thrilled to welcome her to our team." Shared Founder and CEO Gregg Talley.

Prior to joining Talley, Ksenija significantly contributed to the growth of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), a leading global organization in the international meetings industry, by serving in various roles over the past 27 years. Most recently, she held the position of Head of Education and Legacy Programmes, and previously, she spent over seven years as the ICCA Global Director of Association Relations.

"After 27 enriching years at ICCA, I've gained profound insights into global association management and the meetings industry. I'm thrilled to bring this wealth of knowledge to the Talley team, where I aim to contribute to the company's global expansion. More importantly, I am eager to help reshape the narrative, showcasing on the global stage the pivotal role associations play in driving societal change and impact." Shared Ksenija Polla on her decision to join Talley.

Ksenija's role within Talley will involve her with the Senior Leadership Team, with a primary focus on engagement with the global meetings and association industry's.

About Talley

Talley Management Group, Inc. (Talley) is a 37-year-old, employee-owned association management company. Talley works with over 40 national and global associations, providing complete association management services, outsourced solutions and consulting services, and in-person, virtual, and hybrid meetings and events services. Its mission is to create stronger communities and human connections to enhance global society.

