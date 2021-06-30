KSI To Stage Ground-Breaking Global Event On 17 July: The KSI Show

Produced by Fast Lane Entertainment and Gold Dust Films , the one-of-a-kind spectacular will follow KSI from his bedroom where it all started, moving in and out of a dream like state around custom stages that will incorporate elements of music performances, surreal TV sets and comedy skits written by Joe Chandler , Nick Wegener , Olajide Olatunji and James Farmer .

KSI will perform a medley of some of his biggest tracks over 90 minutes featuring songs from across his discography including "Really Love", "Don't Play", "Lighter" and latest summer solo smash "Holiday", KSI's fastest selling single which debuted at #2 in the Official Charts. Notably, it will be the first-time tracks from All Over The Place - the centerpiece of the show - are performed. The guest line up will be announced over the coming weeks in the lead up to The KSI Show.

Huge production value, highly stylised artistic direction, flawless tunes, costume changes and choreography by industry leaders Black Skull Creative, The KSI Show is set to be an electrifying experience that will be among the first of its kind and transmitted into fans' homes around the world. No stranger to breaking box office records, The KSI Show will set a new standard for sophisticated online music events and is predicted to break global viewing records. There will also be a pre-show red carpet event presented by Abbie McCarthy on YouTube in the run up to the main show. Stringent Covid testing protocols will be followed, in line with the latest government guidelines.

KSI says: "No one will honestly expect this. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Never done before. Ya boy is gonna take you all on an adventure that will be remembered for years to come. I'll be taking you through my journey from being a YouTuber to a boxer to a musician and more. This experience has everything. Mainstream meets the internet in a way never done before. So, get ready and enjoy."

Airing exclusively on Moment House – the premium digital live platform behind one-of-a-kind virtual experiences with Halsey, Tame Impala, Kygo, BROCKHAMPTON, Bryson Tiller, MARINA and more - the show will be broadcasted around the world including North and South America, Europe, UK, Africa, Asia, Australia & New Zealand. See below for dates and times by territory and visit Moment House's website for further information.

TRANSMISSION DATES/TIMES BY TERRITORY:

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

20.00 GMT

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

15.00 EDT

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES

12.00 PDT

Check your local territory for ticket prices at momenthouse.com/ksi (booking fees apply). Those who have already pre-ordered the album from the artist store, will be eligible for an early bird discount for a limited time only.

As the biggest selling UK breakthrough of 2020 with his debut LP Dissimulation and scoring seven Top 10 singles including collaborations with Rick Ross, Trippie Redd and Tion Wayne, alongside latest hits with Craig David, Anne-Marie and YUNGBLUD, KSI will begin a new chapter with the arrival of All Over The Place.

Due out 16 July via BMG / RBC Records, the record will include new tracks with features from hip-hop heavyweights Future and 21 Savage, music artist Jay1 and singer Gracey.

All Over The Place out 16 July via BMG / RBC Records

The Moment Number 2 ft. Future & 21 Savage Patience ft. YUNGBLUD & Polo G You Don't Play with Anne-Marie & Digital Farm Animals Really Love ft. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals Gang Gang ft. Jay1 & Deno Rent Free ft. Gracey Madness Silly ft. Bugzy Malone Flash It ft. Rico Love No Time ft. Lil Durk No Pressure* Holiday Sleeping With The Enemy ft. S-X

*The thirteenth track on the vinyl format will be an exclusive song titled, "Smoke" ft. Nevve.

Pre-order All Over The Place [HERE].

About KSI

Hitting number two in the UK album chart and with over a billion streams, in Dissimulation KSI creates space for both his public persona and the personal: big hit features with the likes of Rick Ross and Lil Baby (Down Like That) and AJ Tracey (Tides) sit alongside more intimate, honest tracks. No stranger to defying expectations, Dissimulation received critical acclaim. Clash labelled it "an excellent body of work"; "he's absolutely smashed it" proclaimed Metro.

It's no surprise that KSI has been seen on the cover of The Sunday Times Magazine, Music Week, The Observer Magazine, Viper and Notion. Other labels and artists want a piece of the KSI pie too: just look to the success of his features on S1mba's Loose and Nathan Dawe's BRIT nominated Lighter.

With his second album on the horizon, a 2021 tour which sold out in seconds, the launch of his own label plus singles with Craig David (Really Love), Anne-Marie (Don't Play), YUNGBLUD (Patience) and latest solo single Holiday, KSI has proven that music is very much his domain.

KSI brings with him the unrelenting work ethic and infectious energy which YouTube instilled in him. Despite his debut's success, he's certain Dissimulation just scratched the surface: the next record, he's clear, will showcase his artistry's further progression again. Given FAULT Magazine described KSI as "one of 2019's biggest success stories - "an emergent hip-hop star" said The i - all eyes will be on his follow up. KSI's task - writes The Observer - is "not just to make "YouTube rap" but the real thing". Their verdict? "Mission accomplished."

All Over The Place, the new album from KSI via BMG UK / RBC Records, out 16 July is available to pre-order now.

