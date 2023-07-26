KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS ACQUIRES A MAJORITY INTEREST IN SERENO HOTELS

The Contreras family will remain significant investors in Sereno, and Sereno's current team will continue to deliver the award-winning service for which Sereno has become world-renown over the last two decades. The terms of the of the transaction were not disclosed.

Luis Contreras, Sereno's Founder and CEO, who will continue to lead the company, said, "Sereno Hotels is at heart a family company. Collaborating with KSL empowers us to accelerate our scale, whilst upholding the ideals and standards that have contributed to our success. Our joint vision is to create a select few new small and supremely luxurious hotels in unique locations, featuring remarkable design, meticulous detail, and casual yet professional, bespoke services for our guests. With KSL's strategic advice and financial support, we aim to offer our guests, and our team, exciting new experiences and prospects."

Martin Edsinger, Principal at KSL Capital Partners, added, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Luis and the Contreras family for the next journey of growth for this remarkable business. At KSL, we seek to invest in the unforgettable to create the enduring, something which is core to Sereno's mission. What Luis and his family have created is unparalleled, and we could not be more excited about what the future will bring for Sereno and to work with a partner that shares our vision and values."

About Sereno Hotels

Located in two of the most coveted vacations destinations in the world, Sereno Hotels is the creator, owner and operator of the multi- award-winning properties Il Sereno, located on the shores of Lake Como, Italy, whose modern design and interior stems from renowned Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola, and Le Sereno on the island of St. Barthelemy. The brand is renowned for carrying through the themes of an intimate number of sizeable rooms and suites, incredible and iconic views, large villas adjacent to the hotels, and a distinctive, understated approach to luxury and service. Il Sereno and Le Sereno have repeatedly achieved top accolades, including recognition from Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards, Travel + Leisure's It List, Afar Traveler's Choice Awards and Town & Country's Hotel Awards. Travel + Leisure recently named Il Sereno the Best Hotel in Italy, the Best Hotel in Europe and the #4 Best Hotel in the World, while also naming Le Sereno the #1 Hotel to stay at in St. Barthelemy.

About KSL Capital Partners

KSL Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; New York City; Stamford, Connecticut; and London, England. Since 2005, KSL has raised in excess of $21 billion of capital across both equity, credit and tactical opportunities funds. KSL's current portfolio includes some of the premier properties in travel and leisure, such as Soneva in the Maldives, Beaumier in Europe, and Baillie Lodges in Australia. For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com.

Press contacts for further details:

KSL Capital Partners

Jon Keehner / Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

[email protected]com

+1 (212) 355-4449

Sereno Hotels

Jo Berry

GribbonBerry PR (for Sereno Hotels in the UK and Europe)

[email protected]

+44 (0) 7845 089249

Olivia Scrofani, Magrino PR (for Sereno Hotels in the US)

[email protected]

+1 (212).584.6459

SOURCE KSL Capital Partners

