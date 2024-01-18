KSL Capital Partners Appoints Kevin Neher as Partner and Co-Head of Strategic Operations

News provided by

KSL Capital Partners

18 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KSL Capital Partners, LLC ("KSL"), a leading investor in travel and leisure businesses, today announced that Kevin Neher has joined the firm as a partner and Co-Head of Strategic Operations.

Kevin joins KSL after a 17-year career with McKinsey & Company, where he served as a Senior Partner and founded the company's Denver office. With a background advising travel and leisure businesses at McKinsey, he advised public- and private-sector clients on challenges that cut across strategy, operations, and technology. Strongly focused on understanding and improving the experience for customers, his work centered on assessing and transforming customer-facing operations and services. Most recently, Kevin led McKinsey's global Customer Experience practice, emphasizing understanding and improving customer relationships and experiences.  At KSL, he will utilize his unique expertise to drive operational transformations and strategic decisions across the KSL portfolio.  Kevin received a B.A. from the University of Virginia and an MBA with high distinction from Harvard Business School.

Eric Resnick, Chief Executive Officer of KSL, said "We could not be more thrilled to welcome Kevin to KSL after an extraordinary career at McKinsey. His client focus, background driving tangible, positive change at consumer facing businesses and passion for travel will only further enhance KSL's operational approach to investing."

Bryan Traficanti, Co-Head of Strategic Operations at KSL, added: "I have had the pleasure of working with Kevin several times over the years for KSL. As our firm continues to grow, so have the demands on our Strategic Operations team as we help create value for our investments. I look forward to working alongside Kevin and leveraging his expertise as we strive to continually enhance our capabilities and deliver results for our investors."

Kevin Neher added: "Knowing firsthand KSL's track record and focus, I view this as an extraordinary opportunity to transfer my skills from being client-focused to being investor-focused, and having the ability to have a long-term positive impact on KSL's investments, which consistently set the standard for innovation, experience, sustainability and operational excellence within the travel and leisure industry."

About KSL Capital Partners
KSL Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; New York City; Stamford, Connecticut; and London, England. Since 2005, KSL has raised in excess of $21 billion of capital across its equity, credit and tactical opportunities funds. KSL's current and past portfolio contains some of the premier properties in travel and leisure. For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com

Media Contact 

Jon Keehner / Lyle Weston / Erik Carlson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
[email protected]
(212) 355-4449

SOURCE KSL Capital Partners

Also from this source

KSL Capital Partners Closes Fourth Private Credit Fund at Hard Cap of $1.26 Billion

KSL Capital Partners, LLC ("KSL"), a leading investor in travel and leisure businesses, today announced that it has completed the final closing of...
KSL Capital Partners Announces Promotions, Including Four New Partners

KSL Capital Partners Announces Promotions, Including Four New Partners

KSL Capital Partners, LLC ("KSL"), a leading investor in travel and leisure businesses, today announced its 2024 promotions, including the addition...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Travel

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.