KSL Capital Partners Appoints Kevin Neher as Partner and Co-Head of Strategic Operations

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KSL Capital Partners, LLC ("KSL"), a leading investor in travel and leisure businesses, today announced that Kevin Neher has joined the firm as a partner and Co-Head of Strategic Operations.

Kevin joins KSL after a 17-year career with McKinsey & Company, where he served as a Senior Partner and founded the company's Denver office. With a background advising travel and leisure businesses at McKinsey, he advised public- and private-sector clients on challenges that cut across strategy, operations, and technology. Strongly focused on understanding and improving the experience for customers, his work centered on assessing and transforming customer-facing operations and services. Most recently, Kevin led McKinsey's global Customer Experience practice, emphasizing understanding and improving customer relationships and experiences. At KSL, he will utilize his unique expertise to drive operational transformations and strategic decisions across the KSL portfolio. Kevin received a B.A. from the University of Virginia and an MBA with high distinction from Harvard Business School.

Eric Resnick, Chief Executive Officer of KSL, said "We could not be more thrilled to welcome Kevin to KSL after an extraordinary career at McKinsey. His client focus, background driving tangible, positive change at consumer facing businesses and passion for travel will only further enhance KSL's operational approach to investing."

Bryan Traficanti, Co-Head of Strategic Operations at KSL, added: "I have had the pleasure of working with Kevin several times over the years for KSL. As our firm continues to grow, so have the demands on our Strategic Operations team as we help create value for our investments. I look forward to working alongside Kevin and leveraging his expertise as we strive to continually enhance our capabilities and deliver results for our investors."

Kevin Neher added: "Knowing firsthand KSL's track record and focus, I view this as an extraordinary opportunity to transfer my skills from being client-focused to being investor-focused, and having the ability to have a long-term positive impact on KSL's investments, which consistently set the standard for innovation, experience, sustainability and operational excellence within the travel and leisure industry."

About KSL Capital Partners

KSL Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; New York City; Stamford, Connecticut; and London, England. Since 2005, KSL has raised in excess of $21 billion of capital across its equity, credit and tactical opportunities funds. KSL's current and past portfolio contains some of the premier properties in travel and leisure. For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com

Media Contact



Jon Keehner / Lyle Weston / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

[email protected]

(212) 355-4449

SOURCE KSL Capital Partners