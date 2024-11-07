KSL RESORTS ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT CYBER SAVINGS AT SELECT PROPERTIES

"Best Sale of the Year" Gets Underway November 12

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the countdown to the holiday shopping season begins, KSL Resorts – a hospitality company that manages world-class destination resorts, hotels and clubs – has announced their Best Sales of the Year for travel available for the rest of this year and 2025, exclusively at select properties throughout its distinctive portfolio including, Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach, Silverado Resort, Pismo Lighthouse Suites, The Piccolo, Shore Cliff Hotel, Paso Robles Inn, Avila Lighthouse Suites, Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort.

The Marina Pool at Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina

KSL Resorts' Best Sale of the Year begins November 12 and is a prelude to Cyber Week – held this year on December 2 – allowing online shoppers to get a jumpstart on 2025 travel planning while locking in savings. The exclusive offer is up to 50% off for past guests and up to 40% discount for new customers. And at Blue Mountain Resort, guest can take advantage of snow savings with substantial discounts on lift tickets, lessons, equipment tune ups, retail purchases and snow tubing and Adventure Park tickets.

"We've crafted these exclusive offers for our guests, providing them great value at amazing destinations," Sara Harper, KSL Resorts' corporate director of marketing, said. "Each of our properties has a unique appeal – beachfront location, a city escape, mountain views, proximity to award winning wineries or historical significance."

The sale is valid for anyone who reserves between November 12 and December 2 and stays from November 12, 2024, until December 31, 2025.

"Our guests can get ahead of Cyber Week and book their trip whether it's a fun-filled family vacation, a romantic getaway for two or an adventurous solo escape," continued Harper.

Participating hotels include:

Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina

Located on San Diego's Harbor Island, the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina recently completed a $100 million transformation and offers the perfect base to explore all San Diego has to offer including beaches and parks, world-famous attractions like the San Diego Zoo and Balboa Park and outstanding water and outdoor activities. Booking link is available here.

Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach

Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach, an Autograph Collection boutique hotel, is situated beachfront along Pismo Beach's famous stretch of surf and sand adjacent to the city's pier – midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles and in proximity to the famed wine regions of Edna Valley and Paso Robles. Booking link is available here.

Silverado Resort

Tucked into the rolling hills of legendary Napa Valley, 150-year-old landmark Silverado Resort has been a AAA Four Diamond resort winner since 1976 and is located between San Francisco and Sacramento. The resort recently put the finishing touches on a $1.5 million renovation of 17,000 square feet of meeting and event space as well as a refresh of its indoor and alfresco signature restaurant, The Grill, with a bright look, inspired new menus and a verdant chef's garden. Booking link is available here.

Avila Lighthouse Suites

Just steps from the sand in California's stunning Central Coast, the boutique-style Avila Lighthouse Suites is the only all-suite oceanfront hotel in Avila Beach and features a beautiful oceanfront sun deck, a heated pool and hot tub, mini-golf, life size chess and ping pong. The region is known for its stunning beaches, farm-to-fork dining and over 100 top-notch wineries throughout Edna Valley and Paso Robles. Booking link is available here.

Pismo Lighthouse Suites

Hugging California's coastal bluffs, the all-suite Pismo Lighthouse Suites offers a panoramic overlook of Pismo Beach as well as multiple outdoor amenities for play and relaxation including bikes, pool and an onsite dynamic play deck with putting greens, badminton, ping-pong, life size chess and checkers and more. Nearby are Edna Valley, Paso Robles and a multitude of world-class wineries. Booking link is available here.

Shore Cliff Hotel

Also located in Pismo Beach and perched atop the city's rugged coast cliffs, Shore Cliff Hotel is a premier destination for relaxation with 100 guestrooms, each with a clifftop patio or balcony and the area's largest heated oceanfront pool and hot tub, fire pits and a full bocce ball court, as well as easy access to Edna Valley and Paso Robles. Booking link is available here.

The Piccolo

Nestled in the heart of downtown Paso Robles, a destination rich in history, culture and wine country appeal, The Piccolo is a luxurious boutique hotel retreat offering the only rooftop bar in downtown Paso Robles with seasonal live music, a Moet champagne vending machine and 24 guest rooms – with multiple wineries, restaurants, distilleries, shopping and more just steps from the hotel. Booking link is available here.

Paso Robles Inn

Also located in the center of downtown Paso Robles, the storied Paso Robles Inn was founded in 1889 – transporting guests to early California while providing amenities planted firmly in today. Renovations have been completed to all 98 guestrooms, indoor and outdoor spaces including an expanded pool area, gardens and event space, including the former ballroom – now 1889 House, a testament to the property's Victorian heritage. Booking link is available here.

Camelback Resort

Nestled in the scenic Pocono Mountains, Camelback Resort is a top year-round destination ideal for adventure-packed multi-generational family travel and experiences. The 560-acre resort includes Camelback Mountain for unsurpassed skiing, snowboarding and snowtubing; Camelback Mountain Adventures for ziplining, a treetop obstacle course and alpine mountain coaster, Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark and Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark. This year it celebrates 61 years of skiing. Booking link is available here.

Blue Mountain Resort

Blue Mountain Resort is located along the Kittatinny Ridge in the picturesque Pocono Mountains and just north of Pennsylvania's Appalachian Trail. During the spring to fall seasons it features the largest bike park in Pennsylvania and Summit Adventure Park with an array of activities including high ropes courses, zip lines, rock climbing, bungee trampoline and free-fall belay. Recognized as one of the "Top 30 Ski Resorts in the U.S." by Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, wintertime Blue Mountain boasts Pennsylvania's highest vertical at 1,082 feet with 40 ski trails, 14 lifts and 171 skiable acres catering to all skill levels along with the largest snow tubing park in the nation. Snow savings link is available here.

About KSL Resorts

KSL Resorts is a hospitality company that manages world-class destination resorts, hotels and clubs, many with a wide array of outstanding recreational amenities including spa, golf, tennis, ski and beach locations. Managed properties include Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort – both in the Pocono Mountains, PA; Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach, CA; Silverado Resort (Napa, CA); Avila Lighthouse Suites (Avila Beach, CA); Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel (Pismo Beach, CA); Paso Robles Inn and The Piccolo (Paso Robles, CA); and Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina. Asset managed properties include Fairmont Grand Del Mar (San Diego, CA); Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa (Indian Wells, CA); Marram (Montauk, NY); and Outrigger Hotels and Resorts (Hawaii and worldwide). More information may be found at kslresorts.com.

