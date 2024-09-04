KSL RESORTS CRUSH ON CALIFORNIA: SIP, SAVOR AND CELEBRATE WITH "CRUSHING ON LOCAL WINE" PACKAGE

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With California's famed wine harvest season nearing, KSL Resorts – a full-service hospitality company that manages world-class destination resorts and hotels with outstanding recreational amenities – introduces its new "Crushing on Local Wine" package, available throughout the company's diverse California portfolio: Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach, Silverado Resort, Pismo Lighthouse Suites, The Piccolo, Shore Cliff Hotel, Paso Robles Inn, Avila Lighthouse Suites and Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

All guests who book the package receive up to 25% off best available rate at select properties, a bottle of proprietary regional wine as well as automatic entry into the Crushing on Wine Sweepstakes, featuring a three-night stay at Silverado Resort in Napa Valley, Calif., and a private tour, tasting and culinary experience at ONEHOPE, a Silverado Resort partner, which has introduced its flagship winery in the heart of Napa Valley. A key part of the fall wine harvest season, crush is the stage after grapes are harvested when the fruit is compressed to release its juice for fermentation.

According to Sara Harper, corporate director of marketing and e-commerce for KSL Resorts, this new package "highlights and unifies our diverse collection of California hotels and resorts through the experience of crush season travel while emphasizing the importance of our local wine partnerships. Each participating property is near some of California's most outstanding wine regions – Temecula Valley, Central Coast Wine Country, Napa Valley and Baja California's Valle de Guadalupe – allowing guests to sample fine vintages and experience the unique beauty of wine country."

Wine buffs can book the new Crushing on Local Wine package at the following properties now through October 31.

Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina

Located on San Diego's Harbor Island, the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina is the perfect base to explore all San Diego has to offer, including beaches and parks, world-famous attractions like the San Diego Zoo and Balboa Park and outstanding water and outdoor activities. Oenophiles are close to Temecula Valley wine country and Baja California's Valle de Guadalupe, also a celebrated wine region. Package guests receive a complimentary bottle of Santo Tomas Merlot 2022.

Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach

Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach, an Autograph Collection boutique hotel, is situated beachfront along Pismo Beach's famous stretch of surf and sand adjacent to the city's pier – midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles and nearby to the famed wine regions of Edna Valley and Paso Robles showcasing excellent wines from more than 100 wineries. Package guests receive a bottle of Tolosa Heritage Pinot Noir or Tolosa No Oak Chardonnay.

Silverado Resort

Tucked into the rolling hills of legendary Napa Valley, 150-year-old landmark Silverado Resort has been a AAA Four Diamond resort winner since 1976 and is conveniently located between San Francisco and Sacramento. Wine aficionados enjoy proximity to over 400 Napa Valley wineries and the resort's monthly wine dinners featuring exclusive, highly respected local wineries, including ONEHOPE, an award-winning winery that supports nonprofits dedicated to health and education services, hunger relief and greater access to water. Silverado has announced a partnership with ONEHOPE and all package guests receive a bottle of ONEHOPE red blend, $75 resort credit and up to 25% off best available rate.

Fairmont Grand Del Mar

The ultra-luxurious Fairmont Grand Del Mar offers coastal California visitors spacious guest rooms, rich Tuscan décor, a five-star spa, swimming pools and a Tom Fazio-designed golf course. Wine lovers are close to the famed Temecula Valley wine country and Baja California's Valle de Guadalupe. Package guests receive a bottle of ONEHOPE Hospitality Collection Cabernet Sauvignon.

Avila Lighthouse Suites

Just steps from the sand in California's stunning Central Coast, the boutique-style Avila Lighthouse Suites is the only all-suite oceanfront hotel in Avila Beach and features a beautiful oceanfront sun deck, a heated pool and hot tub, mini-golf, life size chess and ping pong. The region is known for its stunning beaches, farm-to-fork dining and over 100 top-notch wineries throughout Edna Valley and Paso Robles. Package guests receive a bottle of Alapay Cellars 2023 Sauvignon Blanc or Alapay Cellars 2021 Syrah and up to 15% off best available rate.

Pismo Lighthouse Suites

Hugging California's coastal bluffs, the all-suite Pismo Lighthouse Suites offers a panoramic overlook of Pismo Beach as well as multiple outdoor amenities for play and relaxation including bikes, pool and an onsite dynamic play deck with putting greens, badminton, ping-pong, life size chess and checkers and more. Nearby are Edna Valley, Paso Robles and a multitude of world-class wineries. Package guests receive a complimentary bottle of Tolosa No Oak Chardonnay and up to 15% off best available rate.

Shore Cliff Hotel

Also located in Pismo Beach and perched atop the city's rugged coast cliffs, Shore Cliff Hotel is a premier destination for relaxation with 100 guestrooms, each with a clifftop patio or balcony and the area's largest heated oceanfront pool and hot tub, fire pits and a full bocce ball court, as well as easy access to Edna Valley, Paso Robles and a myriad of wine country experiences and events. Package guests receive a complimentary bottle of Tolosa No Oak Chardonnay and up to 15% off best available rate.

The Piccolo

Nestled in the heart of downtown Paso Robles, a destination rich in history, culture and wine country appeal, The Piccolo is a luxurious boutique hotel retreat offering the only rooftop bar in downtown Paso Robles with seasonal live music, a Moet champagne vending machine and 24 guest rooms – with multiple wineries, restaurants, distilleries, shopping and more just steps from the hotel. Package guests receive a bottle of Lone Madrone Mourvèdre 2019 and up to 15% off best available rate.

Paso Robles Inn

Also located in the center of downtown Paso Robles, the storied Paso Robles Inn was founded in 1889 – transporting guests to early California while providing amenities planted firmly in today. By the end of this summer, renovations will be completed to all 98 guestrooms, indoor and outdoor spaces including an expanded pool area, gardens and event space. The ballroom will become the 1989 House, which will echo the Victorian age. The hotel offers proximity to over 100 top-notch wineries throughout Edna Valley and Paso Robles, and package guests can enjoy a bottle of Lone Madrone Mourvèdre 2019 and up to 15% off best available rate.

Participants who book and purchase the "Crushing on Local Wine" package at participating resorts by October 31, 2024, are automatically enrolled in the Crushing on Wine Sweepstakes. More information and details on official rules can be found at my.crushcalifornia.com.

About KSL Resorts

KSL Resorts is a full-service hospitality company that manages world-class destination resorts, hotels and clubs, many with a wide array of outstanding recreational amenities including spa, golf, tennis, ski and beach locations. Managed properties include Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort – both in the Pocono Mountains, PA; Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach, CA; Silverado Resort (Napa, CA); Avila Lighthouse Suites (Avila Beach, CA); Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel (Pismo Beach, CA); Paso Robles Inn and The Piccolo (Paso Robles, CA); and Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina. Asset managed properties include Fairmont Grand Del Mar (San Diego, CA); Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa (Indian Wells, CA); Marram (Montauk, NY); and Outrigger Hotels and Resorts (Hawaii and worldwide). More information may be found at kslresorts.com .

