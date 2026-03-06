KSM-66 Ashwagandha from Ixoreal Biomed Featured in New Boops Pets Calming Formula for Dogs

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ixoreal Biomed, the developer of KSM-66 Ashwagandha, announced that its clinically studied adaptogenic ingredient will be featured in a new Calming & Stress Relief supplement for dogs from NASC-audited pet wellness brand Boops Pets. Fear and stress are becoming more common in dogs, driving unprecedented demand for calming products and supplements. In fact, the global calming supplements market is projected to reach $1.7 billion by 2032, up from $952.4 million in 2024.

KSM66 Ashwagandha is the only clinically tested and researched ashwagandha available and sold globally now available for the pet industry. KSM66 Ashawagandha is proud to announce that they have been selected to be used by Boops Pets supplements.

With growing demand, KSM-66 Ashwagandha will be featured in a new evidence-based Calming & Stress Relief health supplement for dogs from NASC-audited Boops Pets. Adaptogenic herb KSM-66 Ashwagandha is proven to reduce cortisol -- the body's main stress hormone -- in dogs, and it's the safest and only clinically-studied ashwagandha on the market for pets. It boasts 46 certifications for safety, efficacy, and manufacturing standards.

"We've long known that ashwagandha can help humans manage stress, and research shows it can be equally effective for pets", says Kartikeya Baldwa, CEO of Ixoreal Biomed. "We believe all animals can benefit from KSM-66 Ashwagandha's safe and natural calming powers, and we're thrilled to partner with Boops Pets, a company dedicated to quality, scientific rigor, and proven pet health supplements that support lifelong wellness.

Jeffrey Meng, founder of Boops Pets, a science-first pet wellness company, says this root-only extract was the clear choice for their new calming supplement. "We approach our supply chain with a zero-compromise policy on traceability and data. After auditing multiple ashwagandha sources, we found KSM-66 Ashwagandha was the only one that offered the batch-to-batch consistency and validated clinical evidence specifically for dogs."

Meng also cited KSM-66 Ashwagandha's commitment to fund peer-reviewed animal-specific studies on the herb, which demonstrates a level of responsibility that is rare in the supply chain.

As an adaptogenic herb, KSM-66 Ashwagandha naturally supports the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis and healthy cortisol levels. It can encourage calmer behavior, reduce stress and fatigue, and improve resilience, making it easier to handle travel, loud noises, and time alone. Boops Pets Calming & Stress Relief supplement supports a healthy response to stress while promoting calmness and relaxation.

KSM-66 Ashwagandha can be found in a variety pet supplements & treat products. It's a worldwide favorite with manufacturers and consumers alike because of its superior quality, high concentration of withanolides, proven efficacy, safety standards, and a neutral flavor that doesn't impact palatability.

About Ixoreal Biomed

Ixoreal Biomed is a division of the Baldwa Group, a family-owned business with over 80 years of history. Inspired by the health benefits of ashwagandha, the Baldwa family founded Ixoreal to increase awareness and ensure the highest-quality production of KSM-66 Ashwagandha. With a singular focus on this adaptogenic herb, Ixoreal maintains the highest standards in science and manufacturing.

About Boops Pets

Boops Pets is an NASC-audited pet wellness brand delivering evidence-based, human-grade health supplements. Because a dog's unconditional love deserves uncompromising science, every transparently formulated product is manufactured in USA-based, GMP-certified facilities and strictly third-party tested for safety, purity, and potency. Visit boopspets.com.

