KSM Consulting Announces New Brand Identity

"We've spent 13 years building a company we're proud of, and we're so excited to have developed a unique brand identity that represents who we are and how we make a difference for our clients and communities," said Mark Caswell, CEO of Resultant, formerly KSM Consulting. "This brand is reflective of the company we've been building for years, representing how we think great consulting is performed, blending both the deeply technical and the deeply human."

Now with more than 300 employees, Resultant has offices in Indianapolis, Indiana; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Columbus, Ohio; Lansing, Michigan; and Denver, Colorado and employees across the U.S. Resultant's vision for future growth includes having committed teams in more than ten cities and employing a total of 1,000 people by 2025.



Resultant was founded as part of Indianapolis accounting firm Katz, Sapper & Miller in 2008 but became operationally and financially independent following Renovus Capital Partners' acquisition of a majority ownership stake in March 2019. Since, Resultant has acquired three companies, including web and app development firm, Connect Think; public sector consultancy, Advocate Solutions; and Google consultancy, Tempus Nova. Today, Resultant is one of a handful of consulting firms with expertise in the top cloud solutions: Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud. Investcorp, a global manager of alternative investment products, purchased a majority ownership stake in Resultant in 2021.

Resultant is a trusted partner to more than 700 public and private sector clients and specializes in technology, data analytics and digital transformation. More information about the new brand can be found at resultant.com/our-brand.

About Resultant

Resultant is a modern consulting firm with deep expertise in data, technology, and digital transformation. The firm works in both the public and private sectors to help clients fulfill their missions, meet their goals, and solve their toughest challenges. Resultant is headquartered in Indianapolis with employees and clients across the country. For more information, visit www.resultant.com.

