KSP Fulfillment Partners with Peak Technologies and Locus Robotics to Deploy AMRs in Brooklyn Park, MN Site

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KSP Fulfillment, a leading third-party logistics company, announces its partnership with Peak Technologies, a provider of digital supply chain and mobile workforce solutions, and Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robot solutions for fulfillment warehouses. KSP has deployed 60 of Locus's innovative and award-winning autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) at its warehouse in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, with operations initiated in August 2024.

"Locus's cutting-edge robotics are revolutionizing warehouse fulfillment and distribution," said Josh Haynes, Senior Vice President and General Manager at KSP Fulfillment. "By augmenting our human workforce with LocusBots, we will unlock transformative gains in throughput, efficiency, and worker ergonomics – all while strengthening our commitment to world-class service for our customers."

"As a solutions partner to KSP Fulfillment we are excited to integrate the Locus AMRs into their warehouse operations," said Tony Rivers, President & CEO of Peak Technologies. "Peak is thrilled to help streamline the order fulfillment process and drive further innovation for KSP Fulfillment."

Peak Technologies was responsible for seamlessly integrating the Locus solution into KSP Fulfillment's warehouse technologies and help visualize the process. The LocusBots will be tasked with working side-by-side with workers to pick and transport inventory and orders throughout KSP's 225,000 square foot fulfillment center, streamlining picking and replenishing operations to meet growing customer demand.

During the upcoming fall peak season period. KSP will take advantage of Locus's ability to seamlessly scale for growth by adding an additional 50 seasonal LocusBots to meet anticipated demand.

"We are thrilled to welcome KSP Fulfillment to the Locus family," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Our proven, flexible robotics automation solution will help KSP to drive productivity and efficiency to new heights, seamlessly growing as they scale their operations."

This deployment comes on the heels of Locus recently surpassing 3 billion picks by its robots across global customer deployments. Locus's 3 billion pick milestone is a testament to the widespread adoption of Locus Robotics' innovative AMR technology across various industries, including retail, third-party logistics (3PL), healthcare, and manufacturing and reflects the trust among its over 150 customers for its seamless flexibility to meet surging order volumes, to deliver significant warehouse cost savings, while also improving workplace safety and worker ergonomics.

About KSP Fulfillment

KSP Fulfillment is a third-party logistics company (3PL), providing eCommerce/B2C, B2B order fulfillment, and modern warehousing solutions to fulfill customer orders quickly, securely, and accurately. The company services multiple industries, including but not limited to medical, health & beauty, education, agriculture & pet care. KSP is a 100% Veteran Owned Business.

About Peak Technologies

Headquartered in Linthicum Heights, MD, Peak Technologies is a leading systems integrator and global solutions provider focused on empowering productivity in manufacturing, warehousing, T&L, retail and field service organizations. By providing advanced technologies and supply chain automation, Peak provides digitally connected mobile workforce solutions, worldwide managed services, and evolving smart technologies including RFID, machine vision, robotics, process analytics, AI and more. Peak has the extensive industry experience and global footprint to provide complex solutions, business insights and efficiency improvements at scale for some of the world's largest companies. For more information, please visit www.peaktech.com.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece‐handling, case-handling, and pallet-moving productivity 2X–3X, while optimizing labor and making efficient use of warehouse space. Locus helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Easily integrating into large-scale new and existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, Locus transforms productivity without transforming the warehouse.

In 2024 alone, Locus Robotics has won more than 27 industry awards, including being named to the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years and a prestigious 2022 IFOY Award for its Autonomous Mobile Robot Solution in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV/AMR) category.

