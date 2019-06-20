Ksquare Acquires Great Wave Tech - Accelerates Expansion of Salesforce Practice Area

Great Wave Tech, founded in 2004, is a professional services firm dedicated to delivering software as a service (SaaS) with a focus on Salesforce and its partner ecosystem. Their robust customer base and extensive Salesforce experience helps solidify Ksquare as a market leader in the Salesforce ecosystem and digital transformation.

"Ksquare's acquisition of Great Wave allows us to continue our strategic movement into the salesforce.com ecosystem, a move bolstered by the backing of our digital transformation infrastructure, currently operating in the US, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and India," said Dirgesh Patel, CEO, Ksquare.

Glenn Kohner, Principle, Great Wave Tech, also commented, "I am thrilled to announce that after 16 years in the Salesforce ecosystem, Great Wave will be joining Ksquare. We are combining our resources to form a unique global partner for Salesforce. Across all clouds, in UX, custom development, integration, analytics, and more; our capabilities are empowering our customers on their journey through digital transformation."

For more information about Ksquare and the portfolio of professional services they offer, please visit www.ksquareinc.com or visit them at Dreamforce in San Francisco this November.

About Ksquare Inc:

Ksquare Inc is a global technology consulting company headquartered in Irving, Texas. We have multiple offices in the US, Mexico, and India. Our professional services focus on the following areas: Infrastructure & Cloud services, Digital Transformation, MuleSoft Integration, Salesforce, UI/UX and Design, Full-Stack Development, and Cybersecurity.

About Great Wave Tech:

Great Wave is a success-focused Professional Services Salesforce Cloud Alliance Partner based in the San Francisco Bay Area with teams spread across the US, Dominican Republic and India. We are a full service consulting firm dedicated to delivering software as a service (SaaS) with a focus on Salesforce and its partner ecosystem. Our team utilizes vast experience and agile techniques to deliver successful, quality client solutions for custom development, web, integration and analytics.

