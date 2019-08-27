Ksquare Announces Partnership with FinancialForce

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ksquare formally announces its partnership with FinancialForce, bringing Salesforce development and implementation support to FinancialForce's leading Professional Services Automation (PSA) and ERP solutions.

The partnership will offer enhanced customer-centricity to professional services teams and service organizations, allowing these companies to streamline data and gain real-time visibility across sales, delivery, and financial teams. Ksquare's extensive experience with the Salesforce Platform, coupled with FinancialForce's PSA solution, provides an end-to-end solution tailored to individual customer needs.

According to Dirgesh Patel, CEO of Salesforce Business at Ksquare, "Partnering with FinancialForce was a natural complement to our Salesforce professional services division. We are both committed to ensuring professional services companies have the best solutions and support to help them compete effectively as everything-as-a-service models continue to evolve."

Jeff Edwards, Vice President - Global Channels at FinancialForce added, "FinancialForce has a long-standing commitment to System Integrators (SIs), who provide the majority of our services work. Ksquare is a critical new partner in helping us expand our capabilities and deliver an outstanding customer experience."

Ksquare has successfully delivered over 300 Salesforce projects, worked with more than 120 customers, and is a registered Salesforce partner. In partnering with FinancialForce, Ksquare will leverage its technical knowledge and capabilities to deliver FinancialForce's solutions across the US and Mexico in a diverse range of sectors, including high-tech, manufacturing, financial services, and nonprofit, from SMEs to enterprises.

For more information about Ksquare and the portfolio of professional services they offer, please visit www.ksquareinc.com or visit with them at Dreamforce in San Francisco this November.

About Ksquare Inc

Ksquare builds technology solutions to solve our client's business challenges. We have extensive expertise in enterprise software integration, microservices architecture, and API strategy/management.

As a builder of enterprise solutions for over 10 years, Ksquare is uniquely positioned to provide onsite and near-shore teams to deliver premium services at an exceptional value. We are a global technology consulting company headquartered in Irving, Texas with multiple offices in the US, Mexico, and India.

Our Services focus on Infrastructure & Cloud, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Integration, Salesforce CRM, UI/UX and Design, and Full-Stack Development.

For more information, visit www.ksquareinc.com

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce delivers the #1 professional services automation (PSA) and the only customer-centric ERP. We accelerate business value with comprehensive best practices and the most intelligent analytics — all on the leading business cloud platform from Salesforce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

Contact:

Marisol Osorno

marketing@ksquareinc.com

433 E Las Colinas Blvd, Suite 850

Irving, TX 75039

Phone: +1 469.209.1616

Jeff Edwards

jedwards@financialforce.com

10400 NE 4th St

Bellevue, WA 98004

Phone: +1 425.445.1685

SOURCE Ksquare