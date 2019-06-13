Ksquare's Google Analytics Connector 2.0 for MuleSoft 4.X provides an out-of-the-box solution to integrate your Google Analytics data with your other business applications

DALLAS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by Ksquare, the Google Analytics Connector for MuleSoft allows the user to design, build and integrate Google Analytics data with Mule Flows.

The Google Analytics Connector enables your organization to have seamless integration of website analytic data with your enterprise applications to help with data decision making, advertising campaign evaluation, and more. The MuleSoft Google Analytics Connector comes out of the box with custom matrices layered on top of analytic data provided by Google.

Easily design, build and integrate with Mule Flows to control and access Google Analytics data. The parameter attribution is highly customizable, allowing you to select what data/metrics to import, and build reports based on analysis.

Google Analytics Connector 2.0 requires Mule 4.X or later, and will also allow access to a MuleSoft's expert support team, subscribe to Mule ESB Enterprise and log in to MuleSoft's Customer Portal, among other benefits.

The Google Analytics Connector for MuleSoft can be downloaded for free from the MuleSoft Anypoint Exchange, including all supporting technical documentation.

About Ksquare, Inc.

Ksquare Inc is a global technology consulting company headquartered in Irving, Texas. We have multiple offices in the US, Mexico and India. Our Services focus is in the following areas: Infrastructure & Cloud services, Digital Transformation, MuleSoft Integration, Salesforce CRM, UI/UX and Design, Full-Stack Development and Cyber Security.

Relevant Links/Information:

https://www.mulesoft.com/exchange/com.mulesoft.connectors/mule-googleanalytics-connector/version/2.0.0/

https://www.ksquareinc.com/cloud/mulesoft/

For more information, please contact:

Patrick J. Rams

Director of Sales

Phone: 312.206.2737

Email: patrick.rams@ksquareinc.com

SOURCE KSquare

