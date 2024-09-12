KS&R Cardiology Report Finds Biggest Challenge to Treating Patients is Patient Lifestyle

Reducing costs for patients and improving work with insurance are the top improvements that would make treating patients easier

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KS&R , an industry-leading strategic consultancy and marketing research firm, today announced the availability of a free report, Navigating the Heart of Medicine: Challenges and Innovations in Cardiology. With its partner, EMI, KS&R surveyed 429 cardiologists to understand the challenges they face in treating patients and the most important trends shaping the practice of cardiology.

When asked what the top challenges they faced treating patients, far and away, cardiologists said patient lifestyle was the No. 1 challenge at 62%. Patient compliance (43%) and high patient insurance costs (41%) rounded out the top three.

Cardiologists also shared what would make it easier for them to treat patients, and the top response was reducing costs for the patient (32%). Making it easier to work with insurance (28%) and improving practice inefficiencies (25%) came in at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

The report also provides insight into the most important trends transforming their practice — such as increased use of technologies like AI and advancements in medication — and the top comorbidities they see in patients, along with much more detail on the challenges they face.

"We've worked with many large healthcare clients to help them understand the trends that are shaping patient, physician and insurer beliefs and preferences," said David Ouellette, healthcare director at KS&R. "This report provides critical insight into what cardiologists are facing as they treat patients and points towards ways in which companies that serve cardiologists can address them."

To read the report, visit https://www.ksrinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Cardiology-Media-Report-with-Edits.pdf.

