KS&R CELEBRATES 40th ANNIVERSARY WITH STRONG GROWTH IN SIX KEY MARKETS, NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEMBERS

News provided by

KS&R

28 Jun, 2023, 09:02 ET

Additionally, KS&R has fully integrated the Buyer Persona Institute, acquired in 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KS&R, an industry-leading strategic consultancy and marketing research firm, celebrated its 40th anniversary on June 7 and announced key milestones. The company has achieved an average 7.8% annual growth rate since 2018 and 14% growth from 2021 to 2022.

KS&R is a $30 million provider of critical marketing insights that help enterprises make better decisions. Since its inception in 1983, many Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies in six key markets — business services, entercom & recreation, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, technology, and transportation & logistics — have come to rely on KS&R's intelligence to guide their business strategies:

Additional accomplishments highlighting KS&R's success include:

  • Acquisition of the Buyer Persona Institute (BPI): KS&R acquired BPI in 2022, and recently completed the full integration of the company and its proprietary buyer persona methodology. The expertise KS&R gained from BPI is recognized globally for the ability to align sales, marketing, and product teams on a strategy to influence customer buying decisions.
  • Growth of tumble: The firm established this group of experts to combine rock-solid research with the latest in human-centered design approaches, and it has proven critical in helping the firm deliver innovation and customer experience projects of all shapes and sizes to clients – from ideation to journey mapping.
  • Expanding Quantitative Center of Excellence: KS&R has grown this team of PhDs and data scientists, which is supporting the most complex analyses the firm conducts, particularly in menu- and choice-based conjoint applications to evaluate how well a product concept is perceived by the targeted market and how it might be configured with regard to features.
  • Two New Members Elected to the Board: Kathleen McKnight and Dan Conners, both principals and vice presidents of the firm, joined KS&R's Board of Directors. McKnight brings a wealth of experience supporting KS&R's technology practice, guiding clients with over two decades of experience in the hardware and software ecosystems. Conners has primarily focused on the retail, e-commerce, and logistics industries, where he works closely with clients to plan and execute global initiatives for price optimization, brand health messaging, and creating new customer experiences.

"It's been a great start to our 40th year," said Jay Scott, Board Chair. "Our strategies are working, we will continue to build on this foundation of success. I cannot wait to see what comes next."

About KS&R
KS&R is a nationally recognized strategic consultancy and marketing research firm that provides clients with timely, fact-based insights and actionable solutions through industry-centered expertise. Specializing in Technology, Business Services, Entercom & Recreation, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, and Transportation & Logistics verticals, KS&R empowers companies globally to make smarter business decisions. For more information, please visit www.ksrinc.com.

Media contact:
Jeff Miller
Market Street Group for KS&R
[email protected]

SOURCE KS&R

