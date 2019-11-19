KS&R Extends Confirmit Partnership to Drive MR Innovation

NEW YORK and LONDON and OSLO, Norway, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Systems & Research, Inc. (KS&R), a global Market Research firm, will continue to harness Confirmit's most innovative solutions to support their growth. The long-running partnership, which spans close to two decades, enables KS&R to create highly customized, proprietary data collection platforms and meet the increasingly stringent security and accessibility requirements that its customers demand.

"Our clients' businesses are constantly changing and we are always being challenged to be creative and think differently," said Michael Nash, President, KS&R. "We are now using Confirmit Horizons to manage and support our custom panels – which allows us to provide a faster turnaround for our customers who need to capture insights from specific or unique target groups. Moreover, it enables our clients to follow the data collection process in near real-time."

KS&R and Confirmit have also partnered to lead the way in addressing the accessibility requirements identified by the Americans with Disabilities Act (and similar statutes throughout the globe). Both companies have invested heavily on inclusivity measures, to ensure surveys are available to the broadest portion of the global population as possible.

"KS&R has an expansive list of global clients ranging in needs, so it was clear from the start of our partnership that they needed customization and a secure environment," explained Shirley Panek, Vice President of Client Development, Confirmit. "We love tackling new challenges with the KS&R team and look forward to continued success as they help their clients drive better business outcomes."

Nash agreed, "We look forward to supporting our clients' next hurdles, by collaboratively solving new problems with assistance from Confirmit and their dedicated team."

About KS&R

Founded in 1983, KS&R (Knowledge Systems & Research, Inc.) is a full-service, privately held market research firm. KS&R creates and executes global custom market research initiatives for some of the best-known corporations in the world in more than 122 countries and nearly 50 languages. KS&R is headquartered in Syracuse, New York. Visit www.ksrinc.com for more information.

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, Salvador, and Tokyo.



Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, Nielsen, RS Components, QRS, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

