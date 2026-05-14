KS&R introduces the ECHO Index to Bring Greater Transparency and Governance to Synthetic Data

New evaluation framework reinforces KS&R's commitment to helping the insights industry assess synthetic data with rigor, consistency, and confidence.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KS&R, an industry-leading strategic consultancy and marketing research firm, today announced the launch of the ECHO Index, a rigorous and transparent evaluation framework designed to help organizations assess the quality, reliability, and trustworthiness of synthetic data.

"The synthetic data conversation has gotten ahead of the evidence," said Jay Scott, KS&R CEO. "KS&R's ECHO Index is a framework built on the same standards of rigor and accountability we've applied to research for decades. We approach new technology with a cautious optimism, ensuring the industry can actually trust it."

Like an echo, synthetic data must start with something real and preserve the characteristics from which it was generated. The ECHO Index blends statistical and machine learning techniques to benchmark how well synthetic data performs against human response. The result is an easy to interpret index for organizations to quantify confidence in any synthetic model.

The initiative is led by Ben Cortese, PhD, Senior Vice President of KS&R's Decision Sciences & Innovation team, who is focused on advancing KS&R's work in synthetic data, AI governance, and model evaluation. The ECHO Index was unveiled at the 2026 Sawtooth Research Conference in Berlin, where Cortese presented "Can Synthetic Data Alleviate Low Feasibility for Advanced Modeling?" The conference provided an important global stage for KS&R to introduce its work and underscore the gap in synthetic data governance across the industry.

"Our industry needs a rigorous and consistent evaluation framework for synthetic data," said Cortese. "The conversation has become polarized because there is often a gap between what synthetic data is claimed to do and what it actually delivers. The ECHO Index is designed to help close that gap by bringing more structure, transparency, and accountability to how synthetic models are assessed."

KS&R developed the ECHO Index in response to what Cortese describes as the "promise gap" in synthetic data: the difference between marketing claims and realized performance. That gap can be widened by inconsistent validation practices, selective use of high-performing metrics, and pressure to demonstrate that synthetic data works without fully understanding where it does and does not deliver.

"The launch of the ECHO Index positions KS&R at the forefront of synthetic data governance as organizations explore AI-enabled methods to accelerate insight generation while maintaining quality and trust," added Scott. "It will serve as a foundation for ongoing research, industry collaboration, and client advisory work as KS&R continues to explore the role of synthetic data in marketing research and business decision-making."

About KS&R

KS&R is a nationally recognized strategic consultancy and marketing research firm that provides clients with timely, fact-based insights and actionable solutions through industry-centered expertise. Specializing in Technology, Business Services, Telecom, Entertainment & Recreation, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, and Transportation & Logistics verticals, KS&R empowers companies globally to make smarter business decisions. For more information, please visit www.ksrinc.com.

SOURCE KS&R