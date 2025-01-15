KS&R Launches AI-Augmented Tool for Smarter Open-Ended Insights

This initial service from the firm's Amplify initiative uses AI to enhance the respondent experience and deliver deeper insights.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KS&R , an industry-leading strategic consultancy and marketing research firm, today announced the launch of the first AI-augmented service from the firm's Amplify AI initiative . This innovative solution evaluates the quality of responses to open-ended questions and engages respondents to extract more detailed and targeted insights.

Open-ended questions in online surveys often fail to provide the depth of information researchers need to fully understand respondents' perspectives. KS&R's Amplify initiative addresses this challenge through the power of generative AI with a tool that can pose additional questions to respondents to elicit more information and context. As a result, clients see significantly improved data quality, all without the need for a live moderator. As respondents complete open-ended survey questions, the tool conducts data quality monitoring through a relevance score, which measures the depth and relevance of responses. This feature enables researchers to identify and address low-quality responses, ensuring the integrity of the data collected.

"Enhancing the respondent experience through AI-augmented open-ends enables us to gain a deeper understanding of what drives respondents' preferences, buying decisions and experiences," said Ben Cortese, VP of Decision Sciences & Innovation at KS&R. "By leveraging the power of AI, we can engage respondents in a more natural, conversational way, leading to richer insights that help our clients make smarter business decisions."

With the Amplify initiative, KS&R is developing services that leverage AI responsibly, safely and securely to augment the ability of its experts to provide market research that informs business decisions to bring about positive outcomes. KS&R recognizes that using AI wisely in market research requires continuous learning, evolution, and understanding AI's limitations, and the firm is dedicated to using it as a powerful tool while prioritizing client trust.

To learn more about KS&R's Amplify and the new AI-powered open-end response tool, visit https://www.ksrinc.com/about-us/amplify/

About KS&R

KS&R is a nationally recognized strategic consultancy and marketing research firm that provides clients with timely, fact-based insights and actionable solutions through industry-centered expertise. Specializing in Technology, Business Services, Telecommunications, Entertainment & Recreation, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, and Transportation & Logistics verticals, KS&R empowers companies globally to make better business decisions. For more information, please visit www.ksrinc.com.

