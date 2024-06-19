KS&R Names Tricia Houston, founder of the ExperienceBuilt Group (EBG), as Vice President of Discovery & Design

Houston brings a visionary approach to market research and a track record of innovative process enhancement, emphasizing people-first principles that align with KS&R's core values.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KS&R , an industry-leading strategic consultancy and marketing research firm, has appointed Tricia Houston as the firm's Vice President of Discovery & Design. Houston brings expertise in mixed-method research and cross-functional collaboration, and her approach to market research is deeply rooted in experience-led practices, focusing on people-first and business-for-good principles.

Houston previously founded The ExperienceBuilt Group (EBG), where she led initiatives to reimagine processes, enhance services, and work directly with frontline employees on training and development.

"Tricia's extensive experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to evolve and meet the complex needs of modern businesses. Her ability to transform processes and elevate services aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver unparalleled value and insights for our clients," said Jay Scott, Chairman of KS&R. "Based out of Atlanta, Tricia is well-positioned to bring fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to our organization."

Houston will initially focus on expanding KS&R's discovery and design services. She will also evangelize KS&R's capabilities across various industry verticals and broaden the firm's scope of services.

"I've long admired KS&R's culture and vision," Houston said. "The firm truly offers a distinct approach from other market research firms, differentiating itself by constantly rethinking and reworking services to incorporate the latest methods and best practices so that they always remain valuable to clients. I look forward to helping the firm broaden its range of services and accelerate growth."

About KS&R

KS&R is a nationally recognized strategic consultancy and marketing research firm that provides clients with timely, fact-based insights and actionable solutions through industry-centered expertise. Specializing in Technology, Business Services, Entercom & Recreation, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, and Transportation & Logistics verticals, KS&R empowers companies globally to make smarter business decisions. For more information, please visit www.ksrinc.com.

SOURCE KS&R