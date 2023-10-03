KS&R Recognized as 2023 Insights Association Top 25 Market Research Agency

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KS&R , an industry-leading strategic consultancy and marketing research firm, today announced that the firm has once again been recognized as a 2023 Insights Association (IA) Top 25 Market Research Agency.

The IA Top 50 Report has a nearly fifty-year history and is published by the Insights Association, in partnership with Michigan State University, Outsell, Inc., and ESOMAR. Each year, the size and annual growth rate of the U.S. Insights & Analytics market is established with this data. Included is a list (ranked by 2022 U.S. revenue) of the Top 50 Insights & Analytics companies and a Top 25 list of IA member market research firms.

KS&R was included in a new category this year: Established Marketing Research. The authors of the report explain that this category "comprises what used to be called 'Full Service' market research agencies, a term partially coined by the inimitable Jack Honomichl – the creator of the Top 50 Report - to distinguish between firms offering research design, reporting, and consultative services from those specializing in key aspects of the research process.

"As it becomes clearer and clearer that the collection and possession of data is no longer sufficient to maintain competitive advantage," the report's authors add, "it is also becoming more evident that, now more than ever, clients are looking to their closest suppliers to bring them 'now what' skills that are unique and bestow competitive advantage on the clients themselves."

KS&R differentiates itself as a consultancy that provides far more than data, packaging market feedback, insights, and strategic counsel into a solution that empowers our global clients to take action, increase value and, ultimately, drive revenue.

"This acknowledgment reaffirms what we've believed for years – that KS&R stands out as a premier agency in the United States," says Jay Scott, KS&R Chairman. "The client-first philosophy we've practiced for over 40 years continues to resonate as we provide global companies with custom solutions and insights to drive their success."

About KS&R

KS&R is a nationally recognized strategic consultancy and marketing research firm that provides clients with timely, fact-based insights and actionable solutions through industry-centered expertise. Specializing in Technology, Business Services, Entercom & Recreation, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, and Transportation & Logistics verticals, KS&R empowers companies globally to make smarter business decisions. For more information, please visit www.ksrinc.com.

