KS&R Recognized as 2023 Insights Association Top 25 Market Research Agency

News provided by

KS&R

03 Oct, 2023, 09:02 ET

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KS&R, an industry-leading strategic consultancy and marketing research firm, today announced that the firm has once again been recognized as a 2023 Insights Association (IA) Top 25 Market Research Agency.

The IA Top 50 Report has a nearly fifty-year history and is published by the Insights Association, in partnership with Michigan State University, Outsell, Inc., and ESOMAR. Each year, the size and annual growth rate of the U.S. Insights & Analytics market is established with this data. Included is a list (ranked by 2022 U.S. revenue) of the Top 50 Insights & Analytics companies and a Top 25 list of IA member market research firms.

KS&R was included in a new category this year: Established Marketing Research. The authors of the report explain that this category "comprises what used to be called 'Full Service' market research agencies, a term partially coined by the inimitable Jack Honomichl – the creator of the Top 50 Report - to distinguish between firms offering research design, reporting, and consultative services from those specializing in key aspects of the research process. 

"As it becomes clearer and clearer that the collection and possession of data is no longer sufficient to maintain competitive advantage," the report's authors add, "it is also becoming more evident that, now more than ever, clients are looking to their closest suppliers to bring them 'now what' skills that are unique and bestow competitive advantage on the clients themselves."

KS&R differentiates itself as a consultancy that provides far more than data, packaging market feedback, insights, and strategic counsel into a solution that empowers our global clients to take action, increase value and, ultimately, drive revenue.

"This acknowledgment reaffirms what we've believed for years – that KS&R stands out as a premier agency in the United States," says Jay Scott, KS&R Chairman. "The client-first philosophy we've practiced for over 40 years continues to resonate as we provide global companies with custom solutions and insights to drive their success."

To read the full Insights Association Top 50 Report, please click here.

About KS&R

KS&R is a nationally recognized strategic consultancy and marketing research firm that provides clients with timely, fact-based insights and actionable solutions through industry-centered expertise. Specializing in Technology, Business Services, Entercom & Recreation, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, and Transportation & Logistics verticals, KS&R empowers companies globally to make smarter business decisions. For more information, please visit www.ksrinc.com.

SOURCE KS&R

Also from this source

KS&R CELEBRATES 40th ANNIVERSARY WITH STRONG GROWTH IN SIX KEY MARKETS, NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEMBERS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.