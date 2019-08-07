KSrelief Calls Upon UN Agencies to Investigate and Disclose Corruption and Abuses in Humanitarian Aid Delivery Network for Yemen

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) calls upon United Nations aid agencies to implement accurate, credible, neutral and transparent monitoring mechanisms for their humanitarian work in Yemen to prevent any abuse or exploitation of humanitarian aid.

KSrelief officials expressed concern about recent reports of widespread, systematic corruption in several UN agencies operating in Yemen. KSrelief relies on these agencies to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to Yemenis in desperate need of help.

While the center values its strong strategic partnerships with the UN and its agencies, KSrelief contracts with humanitarian partners explicitly prohibit the exploitation of aid by individuals or groups working under or affiliated with the UN or other international organizations.

The terms of these contracts require the immediate disclosure of any incident of irregularity or corruption, and permit KSrelief to participate in any investigation into such incidents. The center also has the right to review all partner agreements to ensure compliance with transparent monitoring and implementation procedures.

KSrelief calls upon the United Nations and its humanitarian agencies to immediately begin transparent investigations into reported incidents of corruption, and to disclose any suspicion of staff members engaging in the abuse, misuse or exploitation of humanitarian grants and aid provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

KSrelief emphasizes the importance of its valuable partnerships with UN agencies in carrying out its mission to alleviate the suffering of all in need, and calls upon the United Nations and its humanitarian agencies to immediately review their monitoring, evaluation and reporting mechanisms to ensure impartiality and transparency in aid delivery.

