Kstar Wins Multiple Accolades in Data Center Infrastructure Industry

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kstar, a prominent player in data center infrastructure, has been recognized by China's top research institutions CCID Consulting and ICT research, for its excellence in various segments, including UPS systems, UPS batteries, precision air conditioners, and modular data center solutions. These accolades underscore Kstar's status as a comprehensive provider of data center solutions.

UPS systems and backup batteries are essential for data center power assurance. Since its establishment, Kstar has been actively involved in the UPS sector, offering a diverse range of products from 400VA to 1200kVA to meet various requirements. Known for their performance and reliability, Kstar has led the domestic UPS market in China for 24 consecutive years.[1]

In the UPS battery segment, Kstar emphasizes safety and stability, introducing high-quality, leak-proof, and long-life batteries. These batteries are widely adopted in the financial and telecommunications sectors. In 2023, Kstar's UPS batteries held a 14.9% market share, maintaining their leading position for the 11th consecutive year in China.[2]

Energy efficiency and innovation are critical in data center cooling, where air conditioning is a significant energy consumer. Kstar's range of rack cooling, in-row cooling, and room cooling systems features highly reliable designs and professional precision air conditioning control systems to ensure efficiency and stability. This expertise has positioned Kstar as the ninth largest precision air conditioning supplier in China, with market share rankings of fifth in both the 50-70kW and 70-100kW power segments.[3]

With the rise of AI-driven technologies and edge computing, integrated data center solutions are becoming increasingly popular. Kstar ITcube MDC solutions feature rapid deployment, safety, energy efficiency and intelligent management. Developed and manufactured entirely in-house, Kstar's ITCube series modular data centers provide superior quality, enhanced safety, and better cost control compared to competitors, helping it remain the No. 5 modular data center supplier in China, with its single-row data center solution particularly distinguishing itself in the Chinese market.[4]

Kstar's recent achievements showcase its data center industry leadership and commitment to innovation. Moving forward, Kstar aims to continue delivering advanced, efficient infrastructure solutions.

[1] Source: CCID's '2023-2024 Annual Report on the China UPS Market>' [2] Source: ICT Research's '2023-2024 China UPS Supporting Lead-Acid Battery Market Report', [3] 2023-2024 Annual Report on China's Data Center Air Conditioning Products Market' [4] Source: ICT Research's '2023-2024 Annual Report on China's Modular Data Center Market'

