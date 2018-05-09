KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

About KT Corp. (NYSE: KT)

KT Corporation, Korea's largest comprehensive communication operator reestablished in 1981 under the Telecommunications Business Act, is leading the era of innovations in the world's most connected country. The company leads the 4th industrial revolution with high speed wire/wireless network and innovative ICT technology. Expanding 4.5 million fixed lines to 20 million in just 12 years, with first introducing 5G broad-scale trial service in 2018, KT also keep bring essential products and services to customers to be No.1 ICT Company and People's Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and the industries in which we operate. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "should," and similar expressions. Those statements include, among other things, the discussions of our business strategy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources. We caution you that reliance on any forward-looking statement involves risks and uncertainties, and that although we believe that the assumptions on which our forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate, and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions could be incorrect. The uncertainties in this regard include, but are not limited to, those identified in the risk factors discussed above. In light of these and other uncertainties, you should not conclude that we will necessarily achieve any plans and objectives or projected financial results referred to in any of the forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to release the results of any revisions of these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sunyoung Park

IR Manager, KT Corp.

Tel : +82 (2) 3495-3595

Email: park.sunyoung@kt.com

