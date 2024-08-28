KT® EXPANDS PRODUCT LINEUP WITH THE NEW KT TURF TAPE AHEAD OF THE 2024 FOOTBALL SEASON

News provided by

KT

Aug 28, 2024, 09:04 ET

Innovative Turf Tape Helps Football Players Prevent Turf Burn While Offering Extended Support Benefits

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KT®, the leader in kinesiology tape and skin friendly adhesives, is proud to introduce its latest innovation, KT Turf Tape, just in time for the 2024 Football season. Specifically designed to help football players at all levels prevent turf burns, KT Turf Tape delivers a comprehensive solution combining protection, pain relief, and muscle support in one easy-to-apply product.

Recognizing the growing demand for turf tape among football players, KT® leveraged its expertise in elastic tape technology alongside insights from top-level college football teams and trainers to develop a product tailored to the unique requirements of today's athletes.

KT Turf Tape | SRP: $19.99

  • Easy to Apply: Designed for quick and hassle-free application
  • Sweat and Water Resistant: Stays in place, even during intense play
  • Latex-Free Premium Synthetic Fiber: Strong elastic cores for maximum flexibility and comfort
  • Long-Lasting Extreme Adhesive: Ensures the tape remains securely attached throughout the game
  • Reduces Muscle Soreness: Helps alleviate pain and discomfort after your workout
  • Extra Wide 4'' x 30' Uncut Rolls: Accommodates players of all sizes with customizable length
  • Available in 2 Colors: Choose white or black tape to best match your uniform

"With the introduction of KT Turf Tape, we are excited to enter a new segment within the football market where long-lasting skin protection is so important," said Jessica Klodnicki, CEO of KT®. "This product not only extends our product range but also underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering the highest-quality solutions to empower athletes' performance at all levels."

Beyond safeguarding the skin from abrasions and turf burns, KT Turf Tape offers the advantages of KT's trusted kinesiology tape. It is designed to gently lift the skin, improve local blood flow, and alleviate muscle soreness, making it an all-encompassing choice for athletes seeking protection and support.

The KT Turf Tape can be purchased online at KTTape.com, on Amazon and Academy Sports. For more details on KT® and its full range of KT Tape and Health products, visit www.kttape.com.

About KT
Based in Utah and founded in 2008, KT® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the most technologically advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape kinesiology tape provides localized increase in blood flow to relieve pain and provide support for muscle pain and common injuries. KT is recommended by Physical Therapists and Athletic Trainers for pain relief and support of muscles, ligaments, and tendons. And now, KT has introduced a line of KT Health products to include topical pain relief, diabetes care, ice/heat treatment, footcare, and more. KT health products are designed to revolutionize the way consumers prepare, perform, and recover from all types of physical activity. The purpose of KT is to provide solutions that empower movement to unleash everybody's potential for everyone from everyday athletes to the pros.

SOURCE KT

Also from this source

KT TAPE LAUNCHES PRO - SIGNATURE SARA HUGHES LIMITED EDITION TAPE AHEAD OF OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES 2024

KT TAPE LAUNCHES PRO - SIGNATURE SARA HUGHES LIMITED EDITION TAPE AHEAD OF OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES 2024

KT®, the leading kinesiology tape brand and the official kinesiology tape licensee of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams, announces today the...
KT Health Revolutionizes Diabetes Care with Launch of CGM Patch and Insulin Pump Patch

KT Health Revolutionizes Diabetes Care with Launch of CGM Patch and Insulin Pump Patch

KT®, the leading kinesiology tape brand, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its KT Health Line with the introduction of two breakthrough ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics