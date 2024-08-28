KT® EXPANDS PRODUCT LINEUP WITH THE NEW KT TURF TAPE AHEAD OF THE 2024 FOOTBALL SEASON

Recognizing the growing demand for turf tape among football players, KT® leveraged its expertise in elastic tape technology alongside insights from top-level college football teams and trainers to develop a product tailored to the unique requirements of today's athletes.

KT Turf Tape | SRP: $19.99

Easy to Apply: Designed for quick and hassle-free application

Designed for quick and hassle-free application Sweat and Water Resistant: Stays in place, even during intense play

Stays in place, even during intense play Latex-Free Premium Synthetic Fiber: Strong elastic cores for maximum flexibility and comfort

Strong elastic cores for maximum flexibility and comfort Long-Lasting Extreme Adhesive: Ensures the tape remains securely attached throughout the game

Ensures the tape remains securely attached throughout the game Reduces Muscle Soreness: Helps alleviate pain and discomfort after your workout

Helps alleviate pain and discomfort after your workout Extra Wide 4'' x 30' Uncut Rolls : Accommodates players of all sizes with customizable length

: Accommodates players of all sizes with customizable length Available in 2 Colors: Choose white or black tape to best match your uniform

"With the introduction of KT Turf Tape, we are excited to enter a new segment within the football market where long-lasting skin protection is so important," said Jessica Klodnicki, CEO of KT®. "This product not only extends our product range but also underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering the highest-quality solutions to empower athletes' performance at all levels."

Beyond safeguarding the skin from abrasions and turf burns, KT Turf Tape offers the advantages of KT's trusted kinesiology tape. It is designed to gently lift the skin, improve local blood flow, and alleviate muscle soreness, making it an all-encompassing choice for athletes seeking protection and support.

The KT Turf Tape can be purchased online at KTTape.com, on Amazon and Academy Sports. For more details on KT® and its full range of KT Tape and Health products, visit www.kttape.com .

About KT

Based in Utah and founded in 2008, KT® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the most technologically advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape kinesiology tape provides localized increase in blood flow to relieve pain and provide support for muscle pain and common injuries. KT is recommended by Physical Therapists and Athletic Trainers for pain relief and support of muscles, ligaments, and tendons. And now, KT has introduced a line of KT Health products to include topical pain relief, diabetes care, ice/heat treatment, footcare, and more. KT health products are designed to revolutionize the way consumers prepare, perform, and recover from all types of physical activity. The purpose of KT is to provide solutions that empower movement to unleash everybody's potential for everyone from everyday athletes to the pros.

