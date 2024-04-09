KT® Introduces KT Ice: A Revolutionary Product Series for Enhanced Performance and Recovery

KT Ice Products Include KT TAPE PRO ICE, KT HEALTH MAGNESIUM CREAMS, and KT HEALTH ICE SLEEVES Offer Cooling Pain Relief and Muscle Support

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KT®, the leading kinesiology tape brand, is proud to announce the launch of KT Ice, a groundbreaking series of products designed to revolutionize the way consumers prepare, perform, and recover from physical activity. The KT Ice series features a comprehensive range of products tailored to support individuals at every stage of their fitness journey.

Both KT TAPE PRO ICE and KT RECOVER MAGNESIUM CREAM incorporate menthol, a natural compound renowned for its cooling properties. By leveraging menthol's ability to activate thermoreceptors responsible for sensing cold, the KT Ice products deliver a refreshing and soothing tingling sensation, promoting relaxation and accelerated recovery. Additionally, menthol facilitates vasoconstriction, inhibits pain and inflammation channels, and enhances overall recovery, making it an invaluable component of the KT Ice series.

"The KT Ice series represents a paradigm shift in how individuals approach preparation, performance, and recovery," said Jessica Klodnicki, KT CEO. "With the launch of the KT Ice series, KT® is proud to make clinically inspired recovery solutions available to the everyday active consumer. Whether you're gearing up for a workout or winding down after a session, KT Ice is your trusted companion for optimized performance and enhanced recovery."

KT TAPE PRO ICE headlines the new KT Ice series lineup with a cutting-edge kinesiology tape featuring menthol-infused adhesive. This innovative tape delivers dual-action pain relief by combining the renowned pain relief and support of best-selling KT TAPE PRO with the fast-acting pain relief of cooling menthol. Engineered to provide flexible and lightweight support during exercise, KT TAPE PRO ICE empowers individuals to reach for their personal best.

The KT Ice series also introduces two new magnesium creams: KT HEALTH ACTIVATE and KT HEALTH RECOVER. These innovative formulations were designed to optimize both pre-workout preparation and post-workout recovery. KT HEALTH ACTIVATE primes muscles for activity by warming muscles and reducing stiffness to promote flexibility. Formulated with Arnica for anti-inflammatory properties and pain relief, KT HEALTH ACTIVATE ensures a comfortable, seamless transition into physical activity.

For post-workout recovery, KT HEALTH RECOVER offers a soothing solution to alleviate muscle soreness and joint pain. Infused with cooling menthol for targeted pain relief, KT HEALTH RECOVER facilitates a smooth and efficient recovery process, enabling individuals to return strong for tomorrow's workout.

For an all-encompassing recovery experience, the KT Ice series includes the customer-loved KT HEALTH ICE SLEEVE. Designed to provide comfortable and flexible cold-compression therapy, the Ice Sleeve reduces pain and swelling with 360-degree cooling for knees, elbows, ankles, wrists and more - offering unparalleled comfort and relief for active consumers.

The KT Ice series is now available online and at retail partners nationwide. For more information about the KT Ice series and the complete range of KT products, visit www.KTTape.com .

ABOUT KT

Based in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the most technologically advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape kinesiology tape provides localized increase in blood flow to relieve pain and provide support for common running injuries, including knee pain, shin splints and more. KT is recommended by Physical Therapists and Athletic Trainers for pain relief and support of muscles, ligaments and tendons. The purpose of KT is to provide solutions that empower movement to unleash every body's potential.

SOURCE KT