KT joins up with Ubitus to launch 5G Cloud Game Streaming Service in Korea

KT is the first network in Korea to collaborate with Ubitus to help shape the future of mobile game streaming. The strategy is taking subscription plans to attract more 5G users by offering advanced performance powered by KT 5G network.

Now 5G streaming game platform has expanded the roster of games starting from 100 titles. It offers various types of games from RPG, FPS, racing, action, adventure, and fighting, and allows gamers to choose from the subscription of best PC and console videogames, with supports of the latest 5G flagships such as Samsung Galaxy Fold, S10, Note 10 and LG V50. The library will be updated monthly with more brand-new content.

KT's 5G Streaming Game service supported by Ubitus can deliver instant console gaming experiences by subscription based on demand without the need for users to equip with expensive high-end computers or game consoles as prerequisites. Users will be able to get a taste of streaming game live over 5G and see how it revolutionizes the gaming experience by combining the best videogames with the quality of KT network. Ubitus believes this cloud gaming service will take gaming experience to the next level with 5G.

"Ubitus is pleased to collaborate with KT for 5G cloud gaming by using our industry-leading technologies. Bringing new business model, technological strengths and global connections in the gaming industry meet with KT's leading position in Korea, we expect consumers will enjoy the next level cloud gaming and pioneer 5G services," said Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus.

About KT

KT Corporation, Korea's largest telecommunications service provider, reestablished in 1981 under the Telecommunications Business Act, is leading the era of innovations in the world's most connected country. The company is leading the 4th industrial revolution with high speed wire/wireless network and new ICT technology. KT launched the world's first nationwide commercial 5G network on April 3, 2019, after successfully showcasing the world's first trial 5G services at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in February 2018. This is another milestone in KT's continuous efforts to deliver essential products and services as it aspires to be the number one ICT Company and People's Company.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

SOURCE Ubitus Inc.