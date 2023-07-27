KT LAUNCHES FIRST MOBILE APP; PROVIDING PERSONAL GUIDE TO EFFECTIVE SELF-TAPING & USE CASES

News provided by

KT

27 Jul, 2023, 15:15 ET

KT Tape Wants You to be able to Tape Like A Pro With its New Mobile App

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KT, the nation's leading kinesiology tape brand, today launched its first mobile app providing users with easy-to-follow instructions about how, when and why to use KT kinesiology tape.

"Millions of active Americans count on KT's kinesiology tape to help them perform, but based on consumer feedback, we realized many lacked the confidence to apply KT Tape without assistance from a certified trainer," said Jessica Klodnicki, CEO of KT.  "This app is simple to use and should empower current and future customers to know when to apply our game-changing products and tape like a pro."

KT's Sports Medicine Advisory Board played a critical role in shaping the content and instructional videos featured in the app so users better understand the benefits, use cases, and proper application of kinesiology tape in their homes or on the go. Comprised of Dr. Erin Hassler, Dr. Chris Harper, Dr. Eli Rogers, and Dr. Shea Stark, the Sports Medicine Advisory Board enhanced credibility among consumers and retailers in kinesiology tape. This esteemed board comprises experts from various fields, including sports medicine, physical therapy, and chiropractic care. Making its debut on the App Store and Play Store in July, users can now access educational and application videos, conveniently purchase products, and customize their profiles, all for free.

"Being a part of the Sports Medicine Advisory Panel gives us a stage for our patient's voices to be heard," said Dr. Erin Hassler of Sportz Factory LLC. "We are bridging the gap to educate users on the extensive benefits and proper application process of KT Tape."

Designed to empower users with the knowledge and skills necessary for effective self-taping, the app features an interactive interface with unique and intuitive body visualization concepts. Users can effortlessly navigate their personalized needs and preferences through a user-friendly body (Tapeman/Tapewoman) representation, enabling them to pinpoint specific areas of their body for taping and be guided to the corresponding instructional videos.

One of the app's key features is its step-by-step guided videos, which are thoughtfully broken down into easily digestible segments, allowing users to follow along with the instruction videos without the need for pausing or replaying. The app eliminates the struggles often associated with taping oneself, enabling users to confidently apply kinesiology tape without assistance.

Trusted by Medical Professionals and with its innovative features, instructional videos, and user-friendly design, KT is unlocking the potential for individuals to prioritize their physical performance and enhance recovery at the touch of one's finger.

To learn more about KT and download the app, visit www.kttape.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT KT
Based in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the most technologically advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape kinesiology tape provides localized increase in blood flow to relieve pain and provide support for common running injuries, including knee pain, shin splints and more. KT is recommended by Physical Therapists and Athletic Trainers for pain relief and support of muscles, ligaments and tendons. The purpose of KT is to provide solutions that empower movement to unleash every body's potential.

SOURCE KT

Also from this source

NEW KT TAPE PRO OXYGEN™ KINESIOLOGY TAPE SUPER CHARGED WITH CELLIANT® INFRARED TECHNOLOGY INCREASES OXYGEN IN CELLS TO UNLEASH YOUR MUSCLE POTENTIAL

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.