KT SAT Eyes SE Asian Market at CommunicAsia 2018

At the two-day fair held from June 26 in Singapore, KT SAT Chief Executive Officer Hahn Won-Sic said the company is positioned to expand its global customer base, thanks to two high-powered KT satellites launched in 2017. KT SAT will focus on transponder leasing and regional Maritime Very Small Aperture Terminal (MVSAT) services.

"We are a global powerhouse in satellite communications, backed by our strong resources in technology and manpower as well as support from our parent KT Group, a leader in information communication technology (ICT)," Hahn said. "We want to demonstrate our prowess at CommunicAsia as a leading satellite operator for the global market."

Southeast Asian businesses are at the top of the company's list of potential customers. With KOREASAT-7 and 5A respectively positioned at 116 degrees east and 113 degrees east, and both placed high above Indonesia, KT SAT is prepared to gain a substantial foothold in Southeast Asia, Hahn said.

KT SAT is also well placed to provide services to other regions, with KOREASAT-5A's coverage extending from Korea's East Sea to the Arabian Sea. Further, the satellite's MVSAT service can be optimized for specific maritime areas. As an ultra high-speed, two-way Internet-Protocol (IP) broadband ship-to-shore satellite telecommunications service, the satellite can generate beams dedicated for high-throughput maritime coverage.

Hahn and his staff are promoting KT SAT's increased capacity for providing global services through its new satellites to Southeast Asian business representatives at CommunicAsia 2018. The company's promotional kit includes an introduction to the turn-key solutions offered by its teleport, the Kumsan Satellite Service Center. KT SAT provides its customers with a complete set-up process -- from client consultations and product designing to delivery, installation, pilot testing, education, inspection and regulatory approval.

KT SAT is also promoting the services it provides in partnership with KT Skylife Co., a satellite-broadcasting subsidiary of KT Corp. Skylife LTE TV and an Android set-top box with its operating system for Telebee -- an over-the-top streaming service that gives subscribers access to Skylife TV programs -- are being displayed at the CommunicAsia 2018 KT SAT booth.

The two partners are additionally offering a consultancy for businesses starting satellite broadcasting or content transmission. This service is a result of the expertise KT SAT has gained from satellite operation over the past five decades and KT Skylife's know-how operating a satellite-broadcasting platform. Their partnership also includes providing communications infrastructure and ICT, as well as satellite broadcasting services.

Another possible venture for KT SAT is telecommunications services in North Korea, where mobile communication is at an early stage of development. With CommunicAsia 2018 occurring weeks after South Korea-North Korea and North Korea-U.S. summits, KT SAT is now stressing that it is available to provide satellite communication services for North Korea, as a satellite operator representing South Korea, whenever possible.

KT Corp., South Korea's largest telecommunications company, said earlier this month that its satellite business operator would gear up efforts to bring the next stage of technology to both outer space as well as the Korean peninsula.

Because the two Koreas have recently made steps towards peace, KT SAT hopes to soon launch its satellite service in North Korea, a potential market for communications and broadcasting networks. KT Corp. has created a special task force to support inter-Korean cooperation and broaden exchanges in the ICT sector.

KT SAT, Korea's only satellite service provider, is aiming to become the seventh-largest global operator by 2025. The company plans to focus on using 5G mobile technologies in outer space, apply quantum cryptography to satellite communication and provide a blockchain service for secure data sharing.

To expand its service areas, KT SAT is seeking collaboration with foreign satellite operators. By launching a roaming service in cooperation with foreign operators, it expects to provide satellite service in unexplored markets.

KT SAT has 48 years of satellite service experience. It has run its own booth for the past five consecutive years at the CommunicAsia annual trade show. CommunicAsia 2017 drew 1,158 participating companies, including Intelsat and SES, and more than 18,000 visitors.

