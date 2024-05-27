KT SAT Signs MoU with Rivada for Next Generation Data Network

Rivada's Outernet secure business backbone in space offers new opportunities for network providers

Highlights:

Rivada to launch a constellation of 600 ultra-secure, networked low-earth orbit satellites

Deployment starts in 2025 with global coverage by 2026 and full deployment expected by mid-2028

Unique network combines satellite and terrestrial capabilities for ultra-low latency, high speed, unparalleled security, and true global coverage

Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services sectors

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KT SAT, Korea's national satellite communications services provider, and Rivada Space Networks have signed an MoU to provide next-generation connectivity for Enterprise and Government customers, enabling expansion in Asia Pacific and beyond.

KT SAT will deploy Rivada's outernet, a unique space-based network in low earth orbit, to provide ultra-secure connectivity to Enterprise, Government and Maritime companies looking for scalable and resilient solutions for their expanding networks. And with Asia's subsea cables, which carry much of the world's data, increasingly becoming a focal point of geopolitical tensions, the region now, more than ever, needs resilient infrastructure, which is fast, secure, and reliable.

For Enterprise and Government customers, the key attributes of the outernet are ideal for a variety of applications, for example, to give banks and global companies secured networks with distributed offices, provide significantly more bandwidth for oil & gas exploration than is available today, enable seamless connectivity for shipping & fleet management, or provide 5G satellite backhaul connectivity network expansion for cellular operators. KT SAT can offer a competitive advantage in existing network services markets by expanding these markets, enabling new opportunities through multi-gigabit bi-directional performance, combined with worldwide reach.

As the first unified global communications network, Rivada's outernet is transformative. A global low-latency point-to-point network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, it is a unique next-generation constellation combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and routing to create a ubiquitous optical mesh network in space. This "orbital network," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure, private satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over long distances. And by routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any enterprise or government organization that needs to securely share data across Asia and beyond.

Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada Space Networks, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with KT SAT with their long history and expertise in serving the telecoms sector in Asia Pacific. The outernet will provide secure connectivity and expanded coverage, enabling KT SAT to tap into new markets. Our unique infrastructure is what data communications has been waiting for – a game-changing constellation which re-defines connectivity in terms of security, latency, capacity, efficiency, and coverage. As a completely new type of LEO constellation, the outernet can provide the Asia Pacific region with a next-generation infrastructure for secure, resilient communications and network expansion."

Rivada will be at the Satellite Industry Forum and AsiaTechX from 28-31 May, exploring the opportunities for NGSO networks in Asia Pacific:

How the potential of LEO can be unlocked for data networks and services and the opportunities for new business models and end-user services

An ultra-secure network is the ambition for global enterprise and government communications and the dynamic powers of laser communications are key

Partnering with LEO enables Asia Pacific satellite and telecom operators in search of growth to complement and expand services that cannot be supported by GEO alone

To find out more, meet us at stand 5A1-3 at AsiaTechX from 29-31 May.

About the outernet:

About the KT SAT:

Since the establishment of Kumsan Satellite Service Center in 1970, KT SAT (wholly owned by KT) has been leading Korea's broadcasting and telecommunication industry for over 50 years in Asia. KT SAT deploys a total of four satellites to provide user-customized services and global satellite coverage over Asia, the Middle East and Africa. KOREASAT reaches the majority of regions where customers need high performance connectivity, covering from Asia to Africa with C-band Hemi Beam and providing very high-powered Ku-Band Regional Beam in Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. Leveraging the abundant experience and expertise of a global satellite operator, KT SAT recently started a space data business focusing on satellite imagery and analysis. Besides that, as a part of the strategy aiming to be a multi-orbit satellite provider, KT SAT also invested in U.S.-based startup Mangata Networks in 2022.

