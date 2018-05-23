KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018

Under the theme of "Take Off, 5G," KT's exhibit at the World IT Show consists of six zones that provide a glimpse of innovative technologies scheduled for market rollout in March 2019. The six zones are: "The World's First 5G," "Technology for Children," "Technology for KT Customers Only," "Technology for Business Clients," "Technology for Vehicles" and "Technology for Clean Korea."

The zones are designed to bring the core technology of the Fourth Industrial Revolution closer to the general public by showing the marvelous experiences in store for them. For international visitors, they highlight the next-generation technology of ultra-high speed, ultra-low latency and hyper-connectivity to explore new global business opportunities.

"The World's First 5G" offers an array of 5G-based immersion media, including live hologram calls, special force VR (virtual reality)/AR (augmented reality) gaming, and sports viewing in mixed reality (MR). They are designed to remove the psychological distance consumers might feel toward the new technology. GPS child trackers and AR book experiences are among the groundbreaking exhibits in the "Technology for Children" zone.

The highlights in the "Technology for Business Clients" include GIGA IoT Smart Building with a solution for efficient building management; KT-MEG for integrated control of energy production, consumption and transaction; OPEN IoT platform enabling swift IoT service by third-party providers; and AIBOT, Korea's first chatbot with machine learning.

The zone for "Technology for Vehicles" offers a glimpse of the upcoming age of driverless cars. It has GIGA Drive with Korea's first IVI (in-vehicle infotainment) platform and EV Management Solution for comprehensive monitoring of battery state of charge. The zone for "Technology for Clean Korea" introduces GIGA IoT Air Map for real-time air quality analysis useful for pinpointing fine dust levels.

KT Corporation, Korea's largest telecommunications service provider reestablished in 1981 under the Telecommunications Business Act, is leading the era of innovations in the world's most connected country. The company leads the 4th industrial revolution with high speed wire/wireless network and innovative ICT technology. After installing 4.5 million fixed lines for 20 million users in just 12 years, KT was the first telecom provider to introduce 5G broad-scale trial service in 2018. It is another step in KT's continuous efforts to deliver essential products and services as it seeks to be the No.1 ICT Company and People's Company.

