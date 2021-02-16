KT Tape® Adds Soccer Superstar Kelley O'Hara to Athlete Roster

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelley to the KT Tape Athlete Family," said Greg Venner, CEO of KT Tape. "Kelley is an incredible athlete, and we're proud to fuel her competitive fire by helping her train longer and finish stronger."

KT Tape provides a wide variety of products for elite and everyday athletes to use in all aspects of their fitness routines. From the brand's signature KT Tape Pro™ to its full line of performance and recovery products, athletes everywhere can count on KT Tape to feel their best and continue to perform at their highest level.

"KT Tape keeps me game day ready," said O'Hara. "I'm proud to partner with a brand doing so much to support Team USA. It's been a longer road than we expected to get to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, but I never give up - and KT Tape helps support me to perform at my best."

Fans can support O'Hara, Team USA and their own muscle recovery by purchasing KT Tape's signature product, KT Tape Pro , available in red, blue and black, available at retailers nationwide as well as www.kttape.com .

About KT Tape®:

Based in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT Tape® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the introduction of the most advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape is recognized as a leader in sports related pain and injury treatment. The mission of the company is to develop breakthrough solutions to help enable athletes to compete at their best.

For more information, visit www.kttape.com .

