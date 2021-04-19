KT Tape Announces the Signing of World Champion Skater Heimana Reynolds

"We're excited to welcome Heimana as our first-ever KT Tape skateboarder," said Greg Venner, CEO of KT Tape. "Heimana is an exceptional athlete who has dedicated his life to his sport. We're proud to partner with him as he pursues his dream."

Reynolds was first seen wearing KT Tape during his first X Games in Minneapolis in 2017. Despite a separated AC joint in his shoulder, he skated during the competition. His drive and determination make Reynolds a strong addition to the KT Tape athlete roster.

"Skateboarding has always been my passion, so I'm excited to be a part of this historic event where now the entire world will see how amazing the sport is," said Reynolds. "I've been looking forward to the Olympics for so long, and KT Tape has helped me train longer so I can finish stronger at the Games."

KT Tape provides a wide variety of drug-free products for elite athletes, fitness enthusiasts and those in need of everyday pain relief to use in all aspects of their routines. From the brand's signature KT Tape Pro™, to its full line of performance and recovery products, athletes and consumers everywhere can count on KT Tape to feel their best and continue to perform at their highest level.

Fans can support Reynolds, Team USA and their own muscle recovery by purchasing KT Tape's signature product, KT Tape Pro , available in red, blue and black, available at retailers nationwide as well as www.kttape.com .

About KT Tape®:

Based in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT Tape® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the introduction of the most advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape is recognized as a leader in sports related pain and injury treatment. The mission of the company is to develop breakthrough solutions to help enable athletes to compete at their best.

For more information, visit www.kttape.com .

Media Contact:

Shannon Stern, TBC

[email protected]

410-986-1209

SOURCE KT Tape

Related Links

http://www.kttape.com

