KT Tape Becomes a Major Sponsor of the Women's Football Alliance

EXETER, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Women's Football Alliance (WFA) announced that KT Tape® will be the official kinesiology tape of the WFA. The sponsorship becomes the 3rd major deal focused on the health and safety of its athletes for the 2020 season and will provide all teams with the kinesiology supplies needed to treat their athletes before, during, and after games.

Preparing for its 11th season with 65 signed teams, the WFA has made safety and education a priority for the 2020 season. KT Tape® joins Xenith Helmets, Go4Ellis, and Glazier Clinics as major brands who support women's football, a sport which has gained significant growth in recent years.

"Having KT Tape® as an official sponsor, means our athletes are being provided the absolute best supplies for their protection and recovery. KT Tape® is the gold standard in kinesiology supplies and we can't be prouder to have them on our team."

About KT Tape:

Based in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT Tape® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the introduction of the most advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products.

KT Tape® is recognized as a leader in sports related pain and injury treatment. The mission of the company is to develop breakthrough solutions to help enable athletes to compete at their best. KT Tape® has become the athlete's choice for drug free pain relief and injury management.

About the WFA

The Women's Football Alliance is the largest women's football league in the world, having recently signed over 65 teams for the 2020 season. WFA has created opportunities and raised the bar for women to compete and learn the game at the highest level. Over 15 WFA veteran players have accepted NFL coaching and scouting positions, including WFA Advisory Board members and current NFL full time coaches, Katie Sowers (San Francisco 49ers) and Lori Locust (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

