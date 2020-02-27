KT Tape is Only Effective When Applied Correctly, Gsport is Here to Help

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports medicine company, Gsport, over fifteen years of experience manufacturing the highest quality therapeutic products.The sports medicine market is growing all the time, with projections that it will increase another eight percent over the next five years. As the market grows, industry veteren Gsport has been expanding their company, now reaching customers in multiple countries throughout the world.

Gsport is known for providing athletes with the best possible care, with all of their products being designed, manufactured, and packed in their state of the art production facility, so the company maintains complete control of every aspect of their product quality.This level of quality has led to custom lines of highly specified athletic products from cold therapy products, cohesive bandages and kinesiology tape. Many of Gsport's products are used for both human and animal patients, because of their strength and durability.

Gsport's precut muscle tape is a one of a kind product because it is cut into specific shapes, designed for easy application on specific parts of the body. While Gsport also sells traditional Kinesiology tape, which comes in rolls, the precut tape is ideal for those who do not have experience working in the medical profession, because it does not require the same level of expert application. Kinesiology tape works by gently lifting the skin in the areas where it's placed, so that the muscle beneath it experiences increased circulation of blood and airflow.

The increase in oxygen and blood helps muscles recover faster, and can help prevent injuries before they occur.

While applying Kinesio tape can be learned by just about anyone, it takes a lot of practice to apply it like a health professional. Correct application is key because the direction that the tape faces on the body has a lot to do with how it pulls and effects the skin and muscle.

If the correct amount of tension is not applied, then the tape is merely decoration, not sports medicine.

By designing precut strips of tape in shapes intended for different body parts Gsport has taken the guesswork out of working with this extremely popular product. Kinesio tape has seen a huge surge in popularity since athletes have started to use it during televised events. It is now common place to see athletes in basketball, soccer, or volleyball with brightly colored tape placed all over their bodies. The elbows, knees, and the backs of the legs are some of the most obvious placements, but kinesio tape can be placed anywhere on the body, as long as it is applied correctly, and wrapped to fit the specific needs of that muscle group.

Gsport's Precut Muscle Tape is an important innovation in sports medicine because it allows a greater number of athletes to utilize the scientifically proven benefits of kinesio tape. Gsport sells products online, and through their website, with dozens of customizable options.

