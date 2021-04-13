KT Tape® Signs Top-Ranked Tennis Player Sofia Kenin

"Sofia is a talented athlete who has already accomplished much success in her career," said Greg Venner, CEO of KT Tape. "We're thrilled to welcome her to our family of athletes and proud that KT Tape is helping her train longer and finish stronger during her strenuous tennis season."

The 2020 Australian Open Champion is currently ranked number four in the world and is heading to Europe to compete in a number of lead-up tournaments prior to the French Open.

"KT Tape helps keep me strong while I train and compete," said Kenin. "I'm proud to partner with a brand that offers so much support to their athletes."

KT Tape provides solutions for prevention and recovery from common sports injuries (including a tape application for tennis elbow), support for the everyday athlete and drug-free pain relief for anyone experiencing muscle and joint discomfort. From the brand's signature KT Tape Pro™, to its full line of performance and recovery products, athletes and consumers everywhere can count on KT Tape to feel their best and continue to perform at their highest level.

Fans can support Kenin (IG: @sofia.kenin), Team USA and their own muscle recovery by purchasing KT Tape's signature product, KT Tape Pro , available in red, blue and black, available at retailers nationwide as well as www.kttape.com.

About KT Tape®:

Based in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT Tape® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the introduction of the most advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape is recognized as a leader in sports related pain and injury treatment. The mission of the company is to develop breakthrough solutions to help enable athletes to compete at their best.

For more information, visit www.kttape.com.

