KT Tunstall -- 'Drastic Fantastic (Ultimate Edition)'

To be released on January 15th, it will be available as a colored double LP set including a bonus 10′′ vinyl which will consist of four brand new, unreleased remixes of the album's singles; "Hold On", "If Only", "Little Favours", and one created by Tunstall herself - the album's second single "'Saving My Face" under her remix moniker 'Tunnelz.' Drastic Fantastic (Ultimate Edition) will also be available as digital downloads and through streaming platforms which will include eight instrumental tracks not available on the vinyl version. All formats are available to pre-order now through https://KTTunstall.lnk.to/DFUltimate .

KT Tunstall came to huge prominence in 2004 with the release of her debut album "Eye to the Telescope". Following a barnstorming performance on 'Later...With Jools Holland', she was catapulted into the limelight, garnering a whole host of award wins and nominations. The album achieved huge worldwide success, going Multi-Platinum in the UK and Platinum in the US, earning KT a Grammy® nod for the single "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree."

Drastic Fantastic was the highly anticipated 2x Platinum (worldwide) follow up album, released in 2007. It was received with great acclaim by the critics (Observer 5/5, Uncut 4/5, Rolling Stone 4/5) and the album saw chart success all over the world breaking into the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 and reaching number three in the UK Official Charts.

Tracklisting:

LP1 - SIDE A

1. Little Favours

2. If Only

3. White Bird

4. Funnyman

5. Hold On

6. Hopeless

7. I Don't Want You Now

LP1 - SIDE B

1. Saving My Face

2. Beauty of Uncertainty

3. Someday Soon

4. Paper Aeroplane

5. Journey

6. Mothgirl

LP2 - SIDE C

1. Bad Day

2. La Vie En Rose

3. I Want You Back - Live From Outsider Festival 2007

4. Walk Like An Egyptian - Live From Liverpool Academy 2007

5. Turn Into You - Acoustic

6. White Bird - Acoustic

7. Hopeless - Acoustic

LP2 - SIDE D

1. If Only - Acoustic

2. Hold On - Acoustic

3. Someday Soon - Acoustic

4. Saving My Face - Acoustic

5. Ain't Nobody - Acoustic

6. Hold On / Walk Like an Egyptian - Live In Curitiba 2019

BONUS 10" - SIDE A

1. Hold On - The Freelance Hellraiser (Holed Up) Remix

2. Saving My Face - Tunnelz Remix

BONUS 10" - SIDE B

1. If Only - Subsonar Remix

2. Little Favours - MyRiot (Big Flavours) Remix

STREAMING / DIGITAL DOWNLOADS

1. Little Favours

2. If Only

3. White Bird

4. Funnyman

5. Hold On

6. Hopeless

7. I Don't Want You Now

8. Saving My Face

9. Beauty of Uncertainty

10. Someday Soon

11. Paper Aeroplane

12. Journey

13. Mothgirl

14. Bad Day

15. La Vie En Rose

16. I Want You Back - Live From Outsider Festival 2007

17. Walk Like An Egyptian - Live From Liverpool Academy 2007

18. Turn Into You - Acoustic

19. White Bird - Acoustic

20. Hopeless - Acoustic

21. If Only - Acoustic

22. Hold On - Acoustic

23. Someday Soon - Acoustic

24. Saving My Face - Acoustic

25. Ain't Nobody - Acoustic

26. Hold On / Walk Like an Egyptian - Live In Curitiba 2019

27. Little Favours - MyRiot (Big Flavours) Remix

28. If Only - Subsonar Remix

29. Hold On - The Freelance Hellraiser (Holed Up) Remix

30. Saving My Face - Tunnelz Remix

31. Little Favours- Instrumental

32. If Only - Instrumental

33. Funnyman - Instrumental

34. Hold On - Instrumental

35. I Don't Want You Now - Instrumental

36. Saving My Face - Instrumental

37. Beauty of Uncertainty - Instrumental

38. Someday Soon – Instrumental

SOURCE UMe