KT&G takes part in 2023 TFWA World, the world's largest travel retail exhibition

KT&G Corporation

04 Oct, 2023, 22:32 ET

  • Pursuing travel retail business expansion into Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G Corporation("KT&G" or the "Company") (KRX:033780), South Korea's leading tobacco manufacturer, took part in 2023 TFWA World, the world's largest travel retail exhibition held in Cannes, France from October 1st to 5th.

TFWA World, organized by Tax Free World Association, stands as the foremost travel retail exhibition dedicated to revitalize the travel retail industry.

KT&G took part in 2023 TFWA World, the world’s largest travel retail exhibition held in Cannes, France from October 1st to 5th. The picture shows travel retail industry buyers looking around KT&G’s booth.
During the exhibition, KT&G set up a booth to showcase its core travel retail brands including ESSE, RAISON, BOHEM, and several others. KT&G placed a strong emphasis on its global premium brand ESSE, promoting its innovative technology and distinctive product portfolio. At the booth, digital screens and displays were strategically installed to provide a comprehensive overview of KT&G's global expansion progress and achievements in the travel retail business. KT&G also prepared a dedicated meeting room for its business partners and engaged in various networking programs to enhance existing partnerships and secure new ones.

"Participating in the world's largest travel retail exhibition allowed us to explore new business opportunities with partners from all around the world and strengthen our brand awareness. Moving forward, we plan to proactively pioneer new markets and expand our global network, with the goal of establishing a dominant presence in the rapidly growing travel retail market post-pandemic," said Jae Young Cho, Executive Managing Director of KT&G Global Headquarters.

KT&G took its first step into the global travel retail market in 1995 by debuting 88 Lights in the Chinese travel retail market. Currently, KT&G's products are available in 434 travel retail stores, spanning 171 cities worldwide. The company has notably established a robust presence in Asia, with its products prominently featured in 28 out of top 30 Asian airports. As KT&G aims to further strengthen its position in the Asian market, it will concurrently pursue proactive expansion into Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

